LEE KUM KEE Flavour Express Embarks on a Flavourful Culinary Journey at THAIFEX
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 23 May 2023 – Lee Kum Kee, the globally renowned brand of authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is taking part in THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 from 23 May to 27 May. With the theme “From Asia to Any Kitchen”, LEE KUM KEE Flavour Express – the brand’s booth – invites visitors to embark on a culinary journey that showcases the versatility and richness of Asian flavours, and to explore professional foodservice solutions that help bring their creative imaginations and business ideas to life.