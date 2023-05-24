Industry-leading Media Digitisation Service Capture.HK launches New Website using Odoo 16’s Website and E-commerce Modules
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 May 2023 – Capture.HK, the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong, and Odoo, a powerful and easy-to-use business management platform, announced today the launch of Capture.HK’s new website using the newly released Odoo 16 Website and E-commerce modules, and the first to use Odoo’s Web Design Service in Hong Kong.
The new website is designed to streamline Capture.HK‘s business processes, introducing a faster checkout, easier payment options and the ability to schedule appointments with memory specialists.
Capture improved Customer Experience with Odoo Website Integration
The integration of Odoo Website has brought new and enhanced functionality, making the customer experience more convenient and efficient. For example, customers can now enjoy easy shopping with an à la carte menu that allows them to choose any volume of analogue media they have, whether it is photographs, videotapes, or digital media. Scheduling a drop-off or pickup at the Capture Experience Centre in Sheung Wan is made easier using Odoo’s Appointments module. Customers can also access valuable resources to learn more about analogue media digitisation and the latest industry trends.
“At Capture.HK, we care deeply about our customer experience,” said Michael Chang, CEO of Capture.HK. “We were looking for an integrated solution that could tie our website to all of our backend digitisation systems. Odoo is the clear market leader to help us accomplish that.”
“Capture.HK’s new website is the first site to launch in Hong Kong with the help of our new Website Design Service and on Odoo version 16.” said Helena Wong, a web designer expert from Odoo. “Odoo is able to provide modules for every business process and function including CRM, Marketing Automation and Reporting.”
Experience Capture HK New Website
Capture.HK’s new website on Odoo is now live and available for customers to access. To learn more about Capture.HK’s new website and partnership with Odoo, watch the video interview released by Odoo.
Hashtag: #capturehk #odoo #analoguemediadigitisation#media-digitisation
The new website is designed to streamline Capture.HK‘s business processes, introducing a faster checkout, easier payment options and the ability to schedule appointments with memory specialists.
Capture improved Customer Experience with Odoo Website Integration
The integration of Odoo Website has brought new and enhanced functionality, making the customer experience more convenient and efficient. For example, customers can now enjoy easy shopping with an à la carte menu that allows them to choose any volume of analogue media they have, whether it is photographs, videotapes, or digital media. Scheduling a drop-off or pickup at the Capture Experience Centre in Sheung Wan is made easier using Odoo’s Appointments module. Customers can also access valuable resources to learn more about analogue media digitisation and the latest industry trends.
“At Capture.HK, we care deeply about our customer experience,” said Michael Chang, CEO of Capture.HK. “We were looking for an integrated solution that could tie our website to all of our backend digitisation systems. Odoo is the clear market leader to help us accomplish that.”
“Capture.HK’s new website is the first site to launch in Hong Kong with the help of our new Website Design Service and on Odoo version 16.” said Helena Wong, a web designer expert from Odoo. “Odoo is able to provide modules for every business process and function including CRM, Marketing Automation and Reporting.”
Experience Capture HK New Website
Capture.HK’s new website on Odoo is now live and available for customers to access. To learn more about Capture.HK’s new website and partnership with Odoo, watch the video interview released by Odoo.
Hashtag: #capturehk #odoo #analoguemediadigitisation#media-digitisation