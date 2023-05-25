BingX Sponsors Bitcoin 2023 and Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Miami
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 May 2023 – BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is proud to recap their presence at The Bitcoin 2023 conference that was held this past week in Miami. The conference itself featured unique activations, attendee experiences and an agenda of builders, politicians, business leaders and more of the most influential people in the world sharing their insight into this technological, cultural revolution. BingX sponsored the conference, had a booth activation and held a private party during their “User Appreciation Month” to commemorate their 5th anniversary with a focus on giving back to the community for their continued support over the years.