Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore
- Education in Motion’s (EiM) The Greenhouse at Dulwich College (Singapore) is the only international school building in Singapore to be certified Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy under the BCA Green Mark 2021 (GM: 2021) by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) with Health and Well-being, Intelligence, and Maintainability badges.
- EiM is the first international education group in Singapore to launch an ESG report for the second year running to champion sustainability education and sustainable practices within its schools.
- EiM Co-Founder and Chief Collaboration Officer, Karen Yung, reiterated that The Greenhouse is part of EiM’s continued efforts to support the Singapore Green Plan and build a better future for all across its four ESG pillars – Learning, Planet, People, and Policy.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 May 2023 – Education in Motion (EiM) was awarded the Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy certification under the latest Green Mark 2021 scheme by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for The Greenhouse at Dulwich College (Singapore) campus today.