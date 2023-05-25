TCL Introduces New Mini LED QLED TVs, Soundbars and Smart Home Devices, Delivering Immersive Entertainment and Innovative Domestic Solutions to Audiences in Asia-Pacific

TCL’s industry leading display technology delivers world class home theatre experiences alongside innovations that help consumers lead healthier, more connected lifestyles.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 25 May 2023 – TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, reinforces its position in home entertainment and smart domestic tech by launching its new range of TV’s, Soundbars, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators and Washing Machines to audiences in Asia Pacific – elevating home experiences and inspiring consumers to live more fulfilled lives.As the global top one 98-in TV brand, TCL is rolling out new TVs in 65″, 75″, 85″ and 98″ size options in Mini LED and QLED lines. The XL Collection promises total cinema-like viewing from the comfort of your living room, without any loss of detail. When sitting about three meters away from the 98-inch TV at home, users enjoy the same 60-degrees field of view as watching a huge 30-meters screen from the middle row, center seats at a movie theater.A pioneer of display technology and setting the industry benchmark when it comes to Mini LED, TCL is proud to launch the New TCL C845 Mini LED TV: a superior entertainment hub built with the latest generation of TCL Mini LED technology offering an even better visual experience thanks to high and precise contrast, less blooming, peak brightness, and better uniformity.TCL C845 sets the bar for outstanding audio-visual quality and software function, ensuring excellent performance across any given user scenario. Based on TCL Mini LED technology, and backed by AiPQ Processor 3.0 picture quality algorithms, this model delivers outstanding visuals. With peak brightness of 2000 nits and superior contrast making it TCL’s all round TV. In addition, with Game Master 2.0, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, TCL Game bar, 240Hz Game Accelerator and the latest HDR formats supported (including HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ), this new TCL Mini LED TV is the best companion to enjoy HDR movies, sports, and games. The TCL C845 is now available in 55”, 65″, 75”, and 85” sizes.TCL is also adding two updates to its QLED range. The TCL QLED 4K TV C745, which combines QLED together with Full Array Local Dimming technology and 144Hz VRR for smooth, sharp, and colorful HDR picture quality. The TCL C745 also comes with Game Master 2.0 – a collection of TCL software functions tailored to optimize your gaming experience, making it the best gaming TV proposition in its field. The TCL C745 is now available in 55”, 65”, and 75” sizes.Finally, TCL’s best-in-class QLED TV, the TCL 4K TV C645 combines QLED technology, delivering genuine cinematic colour made from over a billion colours and shades. With Game Master, FreeSync, and latest HDR formats supported (including HDR10+, Dolby Vision), this TV is excellent value for those who want high-quality, interactive home entertainment and is now available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, 75”, 85″ screen sizes.The perfect partner for its TVs, TCL is also introducing the latest soundbars with superior surround-sound capabilities to compliment the TVs’ exceptional picture quality and deliver cinema-worthy audio-visual performance.Air conditioners have evolved from machines tasked with just accurate temperature control to sophisticated devices, able to create comfortable atmospheric conditions, with smart functionality and added health benefits.TCL has been offering air conditioning products every step of the way, which has forged TCL’s all-round AC line up.TCL GentleCooL Series AC incorporates a wide range of powerful functions aimed at maintaining the harmonious balance of a cool, clean and pleasant living space. This year, GentleCool will be updated with a new appearance of which represents TCL’s design concept of round sky and square earth.From the perspective of comfort matched by health, TCL has introduced the TCL FreshIN Series, with a new upgrade set to be available soon in Asia-Pacific. With the latest upgrade, the FreshIN+ will feature a “breathing functionality” which not only allows the AC to inhale fresh air but also exhale used air, ensuring the atmosphere condition is kept fresh and comfortable. The latest upgrade will also be more intuitive and intelligent with a built-in sensor which detects TVOC in the air which initiates the breathing mode. Results are displayed in real time on the dashboard, on top of the already powerful fresh air functionalities.TCL’s latest Free Build-In refrigerator features three defining features based on TCL’s advanced technology and elevated design.The TCL C521CD Free Build-In with Base Cooling Technology helps to ensure heat dissipation is controlled with precision and the sides and top of the fridge do not conduct heat. It doesn’t require extra space around those areas, making it easier for you to keep clean.With a sleek and seamless design thanks to the smooth recessed hinge door that sits flush to an ultra-thin body, the TCL C521CD also adopts the fourth generation of microporous foam technology resulting in a thinner structure with the same capacity and better insulation effects.All three features make it possible that, the Free Build In refrigerator can perfectly fit into your kitchen, with only 0.4 centimeter required on both sides.Moreover, TCL’s Intelligent Fresh Series are equipped with smart functions to keep your food chilled at the right temperature and ensure it stays fresher for longer, with the innovative Multi Air flow system, twin eco-inverters, AI radar, and the Automatic Anion-releasing Technology (AAT) .Rated as A-class in both energy efficiency and noise level, TCL P12 Series washing machines have an anti-bacteria gasket coated with material which effectively inhibits the production of bacteria and mildew, keeping laundry ultra-clean. What’s more, the Steam Wash function utilizes the power of pure steam which fully saturates all the fibers of the garments to obliterate stains and the most common bacteria, to guarantee a deep hygienic clean and reduce ironing requirements.The New C210 Ecorora Washer/Dryer Combo Series is equipped with a DD inverter attached directly to the drum, making it more stable, reducing energy and water consumption and noise. With only one drum for washing and drying the TCL C210 is highly efficient and also utilizes pure steam sterilization to ensure clothes are not only free from stains but better for users’ health.Discover TCL’s full extensive range of innovative consumer electronics, rolling out to markets in Asia-Pacific in the coming months.Hashtag: #TCL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com

