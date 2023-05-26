Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia’s Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale

Championing outcome-based medical excellence, service excellence best practices and international branding
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 26 May 2023 – Spearheaded by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme is an integral part of the five-year Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint. This first-of-its-kind programme has witnessed Malaysia’s top private medical establishments increasing their commitment and efforts to raise the bar of excellence in delivering exceptional end-to-end services to their patients, all with the goal of reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a safe and trusted destination for top-notch healthcare services, and elevating excellence in medical and service offerings.