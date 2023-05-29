AOC Gears Up to Celebrate AOC Days marking 56 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Monitor Technology

Published: May 29, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 May 2023 – AOC, a trailblazer in the field of monitor and IT accessories, is commemorating its 56th anniversary since its establishment in 1967. In that time, the company has consistently prioritized display technology R&D, leading to remarkable achievements in innovation. To mark this momentous occasion AOC is announcing ‘AOC Days’, a celebratory array of events and activities, both virtual and in-person, involving key partners, industry associates, and KOLs.

From 10th June to 30th June 2023, in what will now be an annual period of engagement, AOC Days will launch in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Philippines, and include multi-product sales promotions and giveaway activities to share the fun and celebrate with AOC fans.

