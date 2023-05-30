COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice of the Year Awarded to MSI Z790 GODLIKE

Best Choice Award Winners to be Announced on May 30th & Displayed at the Best Choice Award Pavilion during the Exhibition
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30 May 2023 – The Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the leading industrial organization in Taiwan and promoter of Asia’s leading B2B ICT exhibition, has stated COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 officially begins on Tuesday, May 30th with the morning announcement of COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Award Winners at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4th Fl., M Area Lobby.