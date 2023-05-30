SwissCham Singapore Announces Ms Julie Raneda As New Chair

At 34th AGM, Ms Raneda commits to growing wider awareness of Swiss businesses in the republic

Ms Julie Raneda, SwissCham Chairperson

The appointment takes immediate effect. She takes over from Mr Georg von Wattenwyl, who successfully served four years in his role as Chairman.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 May 2023 – Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry Singapore (SwissCham) Board has elected Ms Julie Raneda as new Chairperson at its 34Annual General Meeting.Ms Raneda, Partner and Managing Director of Schellenberg Wittmer’s Singapore office, is a lawyer by training and has a degree in international relations. Julie has been deeply connected with the Chamber for a long time, and was recently the Co-Chair of SwissCham International Relations Subcommittee.Upon her appointment, she welcomed her new role and thanked the Board “for entrusting (her) with the important role to lead the Chamber and represent the Swiss business community in Singapore.”Emphasizing longstanding Swiss-Singaporean relations, she said: “Switzerland has an excellent reputation in Singapore, thanks in particular to the Swiss business community in the republic that has been around for a long time and represents Switzerland’s values, qualities, and innovation so well.”She added that “SwissCham is at the tip of the iceberg of this community, a platform to showcase Switzerland’s excellence.” She aims to continue “the commitment to grow wider awareness about Swiss companies and their perspective in Singapore, and make SwissCham even more relevant for its members with fruitful collaborations and appropriate networking opportunities.”SwissCham Singapore is one of the pillars of the Swiss community in Singapore and brings together the representatives of Swiss companies, encouraging networking and exchange of information and championing the establishment of Swiss values and quality through business. SwissCham Singapore is focused on advocating Swiss business in Singapore and bridging bilateral commercial interests.Hashtag: #SwissCham

