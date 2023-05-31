Graphisoft, BIMStudio, and CIDBEC Forge a Transformative Partnership to Revolutionize the AEC Industry with BIM Tools and Archicad Training Programs
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 31 May 2023 – Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions developer for architecture and engineering, today announced a ground-breaking partnership between Graphisoft, BIMStudio, and CIDB E-Construct Services Sdn Bhd (CIDBEC). This partnership aims to further revolutionize the AEC sector by bolstering productivity and empowering the workforce through advanced tools and comprehensive Archicad training programs.