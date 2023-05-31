Symphony’s Innovate 2023: compliant communications, AI and trader voice take center stage

The 14th edition of AYDA continues to support and nurture design community in Asia to greater heights

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 19 August 2020 – On the heels of this year’s grand finale, Nippon Paint‘s Asia Young

Designer Awards 2020/21 design competition is currently underway with a focus

on the theme, “Forward: Human-Centred

Design”. Like previous years, finalists of the competition will have the

special opportunity of engaging with respected industry professionals to gain

valuable insight and knowledge. Two finalists will also stand a chance to walk

away with the opportunity to embark on a comprehensive, fully-funded 6-week

Design Discovery programme at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design in

Massachusetts, USA.

The theme for this year’s

competition, “Forward: Human-Centred

Design”, focuses on the need for designers to provide practical and

socially-conscious design solutions for a globalized world. The latest edition

of the Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA) also aims to encourage these budding

designers to broaden their imaginations by consciously designing with dwellers

and sustainability in mind, which in turn will expand their design thinking

into understanding multi-faceted social and emotional aspects.

The Asia Young Designer Awards

2020/21 (AYDA) will consist of several rounds including a preliminary round

where finalists will have the opportunity to progress to the next stages and

participate in workshops and mentorships with design professionals. In efforts

of enriching the AYDA experience, Nippon Paint will also be organizing a

webinar called AYDA International XChange on 26 August, where design veterans

and young budding designers will connect to bring their knowledge and talents

together. This enforces Nippon Paint’s passion to nurture these young talents

by equipping them with real-life industry skills and knowledge. Viewers can

catch AYDA’s insightful International XChange sessions on YouTube Live at

AYDA’s YouTube Channel: Asia Young Designer Awards – AYDA.

The webinar speakers consist of: Ar.

Jabeen Zacharias, Founder of Jabeen Zacharias Architects; Mr Lai Siew Hong,

Chief Executive Designer & Founder of Blu Water Studio; Mr Michael Pizarro,

Principal Interior Designer of Michael Pizarro Interior Design. The upcoming

session will discuss empathy and why this most sought-after skill is of

importance for the industry. Through current trying times, AYDA is able to

support the design industry in Asia by discussing forward thinking topics for

the benefit of the future generation.

One of the grand finale winners of

the recent Asia Young Designer Awards 2019/20, Greta Elsa Nurtjahja from Indonesia of the Interior Design Category,

recounts her experience of the competition, “Joining

the Asia Young Designer Awards not only gave me the opportunity of a lifetime

to attend Harvard University’s Design Discovery programme, but also connected

me to inspiring design heroes of mine who were generous in relaying their

knowledge and experience. She added, “The competition strengthened my design thinking

and enhanced my capabilities. It is truly an experience I will never forget.”

Greta’s winning entry, “Rumah Kopi”, utilized nature as the

space in which her design was based. Inspired by a local house in Indonesia,

her project encapsulated both sustainability of materials and collaboration.

Lin Honghan

from China, who was the grand finale winner of the Architectural Category, focused on integrating

traditional Chinese art forms with modern design concepts in his winning

design, “Sweet Dream in the Garden”.

He looks back fondly on his experience, “I

was very happy to have won the grand title of Asia Young Designer, but even

more so that I was able to share my work and get productive feedback from great

designers from different countries. Their advice and guidance were invaluable

to my experience in the competition.”

With the 2020/21 competition, Nippon

Paint continues its steadfast dedication to nurture young designers while

strengthening the design community in the region. Continuing its dedication,

Nippon Paint is in the process of signing the UN Global Compact Memorandum in

efforts to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. The Coatings

Expert has joined the ranks as one of the many giant global corporations that

have pledged to further educate AYDA partners and participants across Asia to

design in tandem with attainable sustainable goals: affordable and clean

energy; industry, innovation and infrastructure; sustainable cities and

communities; climate action.

Design students from across the

region are encouraged to send in their applications for the Asia Young Designer

Awards 2020/21 by visiting asiayoungdesignerawards.com to find out how.

Applicants can expect to undergo a well-rounded design competition experience

of several stages with the opportunity to represent their countries on an

international level.

About the Asia Young Designer Awards

The Asia Young

Designer Awards (“AYDA”) was first launched in 2008 as part of Nippon Paint’s

vision to nurture the next generation of design talents. The event serves as a

platform to inspire architectural and interior design students to develop their

skills through cross-learning opportunities and networking with key industry

players as well as fellow architectural and interior design peers in the

region.

AYDA has since

grown in terms of reach and stature and has now established itself as one of

Asia’s premier design award across 15 geographical locations namely Bangladesh,

Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan,

Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam with further expansion

plans in the pipeline.

Over the years,

AYDA has impacted thousands of young and talented student designers, presenting

them with various opportunities to engage with renowned speakers and key

figures in the design industry. Not only has the exposure enabled the

participants to gain first hand industry knowledge, personalised coaching,

mentoring and skill-building through various workshops by experienced

lecturers, they also learn from their fellow peers from across borders.

With that, AYDA

has established a close-knit design community comprising professional

architects, interior designers, industry associations, partners, design

schools, alumni and design students.

AYDA welcomes

all applications and those shortlisted will be notified. For more information,

please visit https://www.asiayoungdesignerawards.com/.

About NIPSEA Management Co Pte Ltd (Subsidiary of Nippon

Paint Holdings Co.)

NIPSEA was founded

by entrepreneur Mr. Goh Cheng Liang in Singapore in 1962. NIPSEA has

established its position as one of the largest coating and paint specialist in

Asia, known in the marketplace by its brand as “Nippon Paint” and is

responsible for expanding its operation and development of Nippon Paint in

Asia. It has become the best coating partner for architectural, automotive,

industrial, marine, O&G, specialised clients and millions of families

across the world. The brand is recognised for its dedication to quality,

dazzling innovation and excellent customer service.

With more than 98 NIPSEA companies spread throughout Asia

NIPSEA understands the local needs of its customers in every community. The

company embraces diversity and operates as a multinational corporation. NIPSEA

Group has over 22,000 employees with 82 manufacturing facilities and operations

in 18 geographical locations with its headquarters in Singapore, efficiently

serving all aspects of the business, from production to customer satisfaction.

More information about NIPSEA Group http://www.nipponpaint.com/