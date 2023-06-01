GSS 2023 goes online with month-long Great Shopee Sale starting 6.6

Shoppers can look forward to exciting rewards this mid-year season on Shopee, including earning over 100 million Shopee Coins with Daily Shopee Shake game
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 –With more and more shoppers now choosing to start their shopping journey online, Shopee has revolutionised the way Singaporeans shop during the beloved Great Singapore Sale (GSS) that used to happen this period every year. This year, Shopee will be rewarding its shoppers with over 100 million Shopee Coins at its 6.6 – 7.7 Great Shopee Sale as it looks to deliver value and joy to shoppers.