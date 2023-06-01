Hong Kong In-Home Expo 2023 Opens Today

The largest-ever public access, one-stop home expo
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – Organized by Exhibition Group Limited, the largest-ever public access one-stop home expo “Hong Kong In-Home Expo 2023” commences today for a four-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. With over 620 quality brands of home goods, appliances, and bedding, alongside numerous interior design and renovation companies and various home service providers, the Expo seeks to promote Hong Kong and regional architecture, household products, design industry, and technological innovation. The expo brings together innovative home designs, household items, renovation materials, and electronic furniture, striving to create an ideal cozy nest for Hong Kong citizens.