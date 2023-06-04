Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-ku Ranks #1 In Movie Star Brand Reputation In Korea

Spackman Media Group flagship artist Son Suk-ku has secured the prestigious number one position in the May 2023 ranking of movie star brand reputation for actors in Korea, as recognized by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 June 2023 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ““), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Son Suk-ku of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (““), clinched the top spot in the movie star brand reputation of actors in Korea in May 2023, according to the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute [1] The result was obtained by a brand analysis of 50 actors from April 29, 2023 to May 29, 2023, which studied big data from consumers’ brand reception and the volume of media and community interest on the actors. Son Suk-ku ranked first among the 50 actors, surpassing other renowned actors including Song Joong-ki, Ma Dong-seok, Jeon Do-yeon and Kim Hye-soo.Following the tremendous popularity ofSeason 1, Son Suk-ku’s return inSeason 2 propelled the series to new heights, breaking records with the highest viewership on the Disney+ platform during its inaugural week in February 2023, surpassing all previous Korean original content on the streaming service.Son Suk-ku’s exceptional talent has garnered significant recognition and acclaim. In February of this year, he secured the coveted top spot in thesurvey conducted by Cine21, a prestigious weekly film magazine in Korea. Furthermore, Son Suk-ku achieved the top-ranking in movie star brand reputation, as recognized by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute in January 2023. In December 2022, he also received the prestigious JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation, an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea.The combination of recognition in industry surveys and prestigious awards, along with the unprecedented viewership ofSeason 2, showcases Son Suk-ku’s undeniable impact on the Korean entertainment sector. This success follows his domination of both the big and small screens in Korea in 2022, with lead roles in the top box office performing film of the year,, and the immensely popular K-drama,, which captivated audiences in May 2022.Son Suk-ku is managed by SBD Entertainment Inc. (““), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed Shiseido in 2022.Hashtag: #spackman

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit