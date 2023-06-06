City Energy and Senoko Energy embark on collaborative effort to support Singapore’s Green agenda; starting with the exploration of hydrogen opportunities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 June 2023 – City Energy, Singapore’s sole provider and retailer of piped town gas for 160 years, and Senoko Energy, one of Singapore’s largest and most established energy companies, have joined forces in a momentous partnership to drive sustainable and eco-friendly energy initiatives. The two companies have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly study the technical and commercial feasibility of import and supply of hydrogen between City Energy and Senoko Energy’s facilities in Singapore.City Energy and Senoko Energy will also explore other hydrogen-related opportunities, including green hydrogen, to meet the future demand for hydrogen power in Singapore.Mr. Perry Ong, Chief Executive Officer of City Energy (王光枢, 城市能源总裁), said: “We are excited to partner with Senoko Energy to study ways to develop an efficient and reliable hydrogen supply chain into Senoko. This MoU represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide clean and sustainable energy to households and businesses for generations to come and supports Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy announced in October 2022 as a key decarbonisation pathway undergirding Singapore’s international climate commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”Mr. Eric Maka, President & CEO of Senoko Energy (首席执行官, 圣诺哥能源), said: “At Senoko Energy, promoting clean energy and energy efficiency is an ongoing endeavor. We are always looking at how we can play our part in supporting the transition to low carbon alternatives along with the production of cleaner and greener energy, all in tandem with Singapore’s Green Plan.“We look forward to working with City Energy as the onboarding of hydrogen related technologies is very important for Singapore, which has a limited local supply of clean energy. Through our collective efforts and through the harnessing of both companies’ strengths and expertise, we hope to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen power and to help create a more sustainable future for all.”Mr. Ralph Foong, Deputy Chief Executive (Energy Planning and Development), of the Energy Market Authority (冯永隆, 副局长, 能源规划与发展司, 能源市场管理局), said: “Collaboration between stakeholders to explore new solutions that can reduce carbon emissions in our power system is crucial in Singapore’s journey to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, while ensuring energy security. We are encouraged to see City Energy and Senoko Energy making this proactive effort to jointly explore opportunities with hydrogen. We look forward to the success of this initiative and to see how hydrogen can be optimised to accelerate Singapore’s energy transition.”This MoU follows City Energy’s latest MoU on hydrogen feasibility studies with Gentari, the renewable energy arm of PETRONAS Malaysia; where both companies announced on 18 April 2023 to jointly conduct feasibility studies of a hydrogen supply chain from Malaysia to Singapore. This strategic initiative underscores City Energy’s dedication to fostering sustainable energy solutions and furthering the realization of a greener and more sustainable future.In 2020, Senoko Energy significantly stepped up its sustainability efforts with the launch of SolarShare, a pilot project that introduced environmentally friendly peer-to-peer (P2P) trading of renewable energy.SolarShare was driven by two key factors – Senoko Energy’s commitment to meet Singapore’s eco-friendly renewable energy demand and to empower Singaporeans with greater choices in their electricity consumption.In 2021, Senoko Energy was awarded the National Environment Agency’s Energy Efficiency National Partnership Award for its gas turbine upgrade in two of its combined cycle plants. Through the successful upgrade of its gas turbines using advanced technologies, Senoko Energy improved the thermal efficiency of its combined cycle plants, resulting in about 15,000 tonnes of reduction in carbon emissions annually. This is equivalent to taking more than 4,500 cars off the road a year.Hashtag: #SenokoEnergy

About City Energy

After more than 160 years of being Singapore’s sole provider of piped town gas, City Gas has transformed into City Energy to provide innovative green energy solutions that meet the needs of a growing city and changing planet, now and into the future. City Energy continues producing and distributing piped town gas safely and reliably to more than 880,000 residents, commercial and industrial customers islandwide, while offering low-carbon home solutions and electric vehicle charging services through its sub-brands, Life by City Energy and Go by City Energy respectively. Life by City Energy provides low-carbon solutions that are a part of everyday living. From gas water heaters to gas clothes dryers and gas hobs – our solutions are long-lasting, smart and environmentally friendly. These are available at the Life by City Energy retail store at Plaza Singapura. Go by City Energy is an electric vehicle charging service that powers earth-friendly rides, in line with Singapore’s vision to have all vehicles running on cleaner energy sources by 2040. As its tagline “Good Energy for our City” promises, City Energy is also exploring green hydrogen as part of town gas production to lower carbon emissions. City Energy Pte. Ltd. (as Trustee of City Energy Trust) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Trust.





About Senoko Energy

Senoko Energy Pte Ltd provides energy for life to generations of Singaporeans, delivering safe, innovative, and efficient energy supply to customers since 1977. Integral to Singapore’s development, it is a pioneer in power generation and energy solutions, serving Singapore’s energy needs with proven reliable performance. As one of the largest power generation companies by installed capacity in Singapore, Senoko Energy has a licensed capacity of 3,300 megawatts (MW), providing about one-fifth of the nation’s electricity needs. It is owned by a consortium comprising Marubeni Corporation, ENGIE, The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. and Japan Bank for International Cooperation.



