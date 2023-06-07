JustCo Central Plaza offers modern officegoers an ideal fusion of work and life

With easy access to abundant lifestyle options and neighbouring business districts, JustCo Central Plaza offers an ideal fusion of work and life for the modern worker.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – JustCo, Asia’s leading flexible workspace provider, announced today the opening of JustCo Central Plaza, the company’s fifth co-working centre outside Singapore’s downtown core. Nestled in the mature city-fringe estate of Tiong Bahru, JustCo Central Plaza is not only surrounded by an extensive array of lifestyle options, but also well-connected to the neighbouring Downtown Core, One-north and Jurong Lake District (JLD) via Singapore’s extensive transport network. The easy access to both lifestyle and work amenities makes JustCo Central Plaza a front runner for workspace options, offering an ideal fusion of work and life for the modern worker.