JustCo Central Plaza offers modern officegoers an ideal fusion of work and life

Published: June 7, 2023

With easy access to abundant lifestyle options and neighbouring business districts, JustCo Central Plaza offers an ideal fusion of work and life for the modern worker.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – JustCo, Asia’s leading flexible workspace provider, announced today the opening of JustCo Central Plaza, the company’s fifth co-working centre outside Singapore’s downtown core. Nestled in the mature city-fringe estate of Tiong Bahru, JustCo Central Plaza is not only surrounded by an extensive array of lifestyle options, but also well-connected to the neighbouring Downtown Core, One-north and Jurong Lake District (JLD) via Singapore’s extensive transport network. The easy access to both lifestyle and work amenities makes JustCo Central Plaza a front runner for workspace options, offering an ideal fusion of work and life for the modern worker.

