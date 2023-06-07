“The Real Entrepreneur Show” Hong Kong Youth Entrepreneurship Event

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – The “The Real Entrepreneur Show” aims to assist Hong Kong youth entrepreneurs aged 18-30 in developing their creative ideas and leadership skills. It also encourages more young people to choose entrepreneurship as a career path. Through providing entrepreneurship support to winners, the program aims to help young people realize their entrepreneurial dreams. To do this, the program will offer a range of resources, such as mentorship, networking opportunities, and funding. This program will help winners bring their ideas to life. The program is jointly organized by JCI Ocean and BNI Leaders.