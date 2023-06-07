Unlock the Magic of Disney and Pixar with 7-Eleven’s Exclusive Match & Go Collectibles from Their Latest Shop & Earn Stamps Programme
- This exclusive collection features eight beloved Disney and Pixar characters as delightfully handy 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets.
- Customers will get either the Zipper Pouch Set (comprising a Zipper Pouch, Coin Purse, and Cardholder) or the Shopping Bag Set (comprising a Tote Bag, Coin Purse, and Cardholder).
- Earn a stamp with every $5 spent at 7-Eleven; collect eight stamps and top up $8.90 in cash to redeem a blind box of a “Match & Go” set with 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme.
- Stamp issuance begins on 7 June and ends on 1 August at all 7-Eleven stores. Redemption ends on 8 August or while stocks last.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – Expand your Disney ohana with 7-Eleven’s newest Shop and Earn stamps programme featuring memorable Disney characters! Singapore’s favourite convenience store 7-Eleven has launched an exciting new “Match & Go” collection of Disney merchandise to celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary. The all-new range offers two unique sets, the “Shopping Bag Set” and the “Zipper Pouch Set”, both carefully designed with usability and aesthetics in mind. Every set includes three uniquely designed items. Redeem a shopping bag or a zipper pouch to go along with a head-shaped pouch and a special edition cardholder featuring a silver cartoon character silhouette with the “Disney100” logo. Collect all eight well-known Disney and Pixar characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, Edna Mode, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Stitch, Lotso, and Alien, with this exclusive range by 7-Eleven!
Upgrade Your Shopping Style with the “Shopping Bag Set”!
Looking for a way to make a fashion statement while being environmentally conscious? Introducing the “Shopping Bag Set” that comes in four different designs! Each set comprises a tote bag, a cute head-shaped pouch, a cardholder decorated with fun Disney character patterns, and a carabiner clip.
- The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Shopping Bag Set
- Mickey Mouse Shopping Bag Set
- Donald Duck Shopping Bag Set
- Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley Shopping Bag Set
Size of head-shaped pouch: Approx. 8cm (diameter)
Size of cardholder: Approx. 11cm (height) x 7cm (width)
Size of shopping bag: Approx. 60cm (height) x 40cm (width)
Revolutionise Your Storage Game with “Zipper Pouch Set”!
Gunning for a smaller bag? The “Zipper Pouch Set” is perfect for you! Comprising an endearing head-shaped pouch, a rectangular zipper pouch featuring an array of lovable Disney and Pixar characters, a lightweight cardholder, and a carabiner clip, this adorable collection features the likes of Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Lotso, and Mickey Mouse.
- Chip ‘n Dale Zipper Pouch Set
- Stitch Zipper Pouch Set
- Toy Story’s Lotso Zipper Pouch Set
- Toy Story’s Alien Zipper Pouch Set
Size of head-shaped pouch: Approx. 8cm (diameter)
Size of cardholder: Approx. 11cm (height) x 7cm (width)
Size of zipper pouch: Approx. 18cm (height) x 11cm (width)
“3-in-1 Match & Go” Set Stamps Programme and Redemption Details
- Stamp collection period – 7 June to 1 August 2023
- Redemption period – 7 June to 8 August 2023
- Receive 1 stamp upon a $5 purchase at any 7-Eleven store
- Redeem one Match & Go Set (design will not be disclosed prior to purchase) with every eight stamps collected and a top-up of $8.90 cash or 400 YUU points and a top-up of $8.50 in cash
- 7-Eleven’s star products will earn you an additional stamp
Get ready to conquer Singapore’s hot and rainy weather with 7-Eleven’s merchandise featuring Disney’s endearing characters –Stitch, Lotso, Toy Story’s Aliens, Sulley, and Chip ‘n Dale. Be it an umbrella or a hat, these iconic characters are landing in 7-Eleven stores islandwide and will keep you cool and dry whilst looking cute as heck! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to inject some Disney magic into your wardrobe!
| Merchandise Item
| Description
| Reversible Bucket Hat Stitch & Lotso
| Planning to visit Singapore’s newest bird park or take a stroll along the beach? Don’t forget to bring Stitch, Lotso, Sulley, or even Toy Story’s Aliens to shelter you from the hot sun!
The two-in-one design of the reversible bucket hat allows you to switch up your style with different characters clad with distinct vibes and colourways while you’re on the go! Swap Stitch out for Toy Story’s Aliens or Lotso for Sulley, the choice is yours! Get these hats with a top-up of $14.90 with any purchase at 7-Eleven stores or with 400 YUU points and an additional $10 in cash.
| Auto Open UV Long Umbrella Chip ‘n Dale
| Don’t let UV rays or rain put a damper on your day! Rain or shine, Disney’s playful chipmunks Chip ‘n Dale are here to protect you.
This trusty umbrella can be yours with a top-up of $16.90 in cash with any purchase at 7-Eleven stores or 400 YUU points and $12 in cash.
Transactions involving tobacco products, parking coupons, bill payments, top-up services, electronic gift cards, lottery sales, and sales from pre-order and delivery platforms do not qualify for stamp collection.
7-Eleven Singapore
Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 450 stores island-wide to become the No.1 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven, and what comes to mind is the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café, as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.
For more information, visit