Hong Kong Management Association Global Innovation Day 2023 Concluded Successfully

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30

October 2020 – DFA Awards 2020 is pleased to announce its recipients for the

year of 2020. Three design trendsetters

have been recognised under the three individual awards, namely the DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA

LAA), the DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA

DLA), and the DFA World’s Outstanding

Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD). In addition, 197 design projects have been recognised under the DFA Design for Asia Awards (DFA DFAA),

and 16 young Hong Kong designers under

the DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent

Award (DFA HKYDTA).

Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) with

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Government as the lead sponsor, the DFA Awards aims to reinforcing the

importance of designers within society. The awards also celebrates design

leadership as well as exemplary designs and projects with Asia perspectives

towards the globe, and since 2005 it has recognised the rising force of

emerging Hong Kong designers.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Professor Eric C.

Yim, JP, Chairman of the HKDC, said, “This year, we have found ourselves in a

world facing global challenges that demand a unified global response. We at the

Hong Kong Design Centre believe that design can provide a way of helping the

world to navigate through the storms and better adapt to the new normal. This

year’s awardees are all influencers in the design community. They have

innovated to create humane designs that are able to solve problems, enhance our

lives, connect our communities and sustain our cultures.”

DFA Awards 2020 Press Kit +

High Res photos: http://www.hkdc.hk/download/awards/DFAAWARDS2020_PRESSKIT.zip

In awarding the DFA Awards’ highest and most

prestigious design honours for the year, the judging panel recognised the

extraordinary contributions to the design community of three design trendsetters:

DFA Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 (DFA LAA)





Tim BROWN

Executive Chair, IDEO

The

DFA LAA signifies the high respect of the design community for individuals who

have made life-long contributions to the field. Tim Brown championed a design

led, human-centered approach and has helped to shape the face of contemporary

design, creating a legacy that is acclaimed by design professionals across the

world.

DFA Design Leadership Award 2020 (DFA DLA)

Frank WANG

CEO and Founder, DJI

The DFA DLA recognises global business leaders who use

strategic and innovative design to create successful and sustainable

businesses. This year’s recipient is Frank Wang, founder of DJI, a

world-leading manufacturer of civilian drone. He has successfully demonstrated

the important relationship between strong corporate leadership and design

excellence in his business.

DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer 2020 (DFA WOCD)





Stanley WONG (anothermountainman)

Founder & Creative Director,

84000 Communications

The

DFA WOCD honours Chinese designers who have made outstanding design

achievements and won international recognition for their work. The winner,

Stanley Wong, is responsible for creating numerous impressive communication

designs drawing on Hong Kong culture, and is devoted to promoting design

through educational, institutional and social involvement. Having joined the

prestigious Alliance Graphique Internationale (AGI) since 2004, he is a

well-respected member of the international graphic design community and

undoubtedly an important role model for young designers in Hong Kong and

overseas alike.

(Please refer to Appendix 1 for detailed biographies

of the winners.)

Recognition

of exceptional designs: DFA Design for Asia Awards

Being a part of the flagship programme of the HKDC, the DFA Design for Asia Awards continues to acknowledge

outstanding design projects that embody Asian aesthetics and culture, and that

have inspired wider Asian design trends. This year, DFA DFAA received more than

1,000 entries from 20 economies by open entry. A total of 197 awardees were

recognised, including 12 Grand Awards, 8 Grand Award with Special Mention and

177 category awards. These awards covered projects and practitioners from 23

categories in four major design disciplines: Apparel & Accessory Design,

Communication Design, Environmental Design, and Product & Industrial

Design. (Please refer to Appendix 2 for the complete list of winners.)

2020 is a year full of trials and the world is ready

for some changes. In response to the unusual circumstances this year,

innovative ideas have emerged for rebuilding people’s relationship with the

natural world, connecting the community, and fostering cultural sustainability.

Some of the awarded projects promote the reconnection with nature through communication

and environmental designs. Some stay on track with design thinking, providing

designs and solutions for social problems, medical needs, industrial needs and

more. Some praise the uniqueness of cultures and try to remind people the

importance of cultural conservation through cross-media presentations. This year’s

awardees come from professional designing firms all around the world with

projects in Asia. Japan was the biggest winner by economy, taking away 61

awards, followed by Mainland China and Hong Kong with 48 and 21 awards

respectively. Other winning company locations included Denmark, Korea,

Lithuania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, the United Arab

Emirates and more.

Fostering

young creative talent: DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award

Since 2005, the DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent

Award has nurtured the development of emerging Hong Kong designers by providing

them with valuable opportunities to gain overseas experience. The 16 awardees

for 2020 are all Hong Kong design practitioners or

graduates of 35 years old or under who have made refreshing contributions to

Hong Kong’s creative industries across a range of disciplines. The awarded apparel

and accessory designers are the emerging new players on the global stage who

bring in insights from overseas to Hong Kong’s fashion industry. Communication designers

create works with in-depth exploration on typography, visual identity, graphic

designs, and also new design concepts such as story design, that have

contributed to the society and the commercial world. Environmental designers

have clear visions on achieving environmental sustainability, engaging social

involvement on architectural projects, sustaining traditional cultures and

values through innovative design ideas.

This year, 13 of them will receive a

financial sponsorship amount up to HK$5,000,000 in total to

undertake 6 to 12-month work experiences or 6 to 18-month study experiences

abroad. Sponsored by CreateHK, the Hong Kong Design Institute and the

School of Design of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, these young designers

will have the opportunity to gain unique experience at world-renowned design

firms or institutions. Over the years, the DFA HKYDTA has provided sponsorships

to over 100 young talents, helping them to gain insights into the global design

industry and return to Hong Kong as experienced design leaders for the city’s

creative businesses. (Please refer to Appendix 3 for the list of winners.)

About DFA Awards (www.dfaawards.com)

In 2003, the

Hong Kong Design Centre has launched the DFA

Awards to underpin the role of designers in society, to celebrate design

leadership and exemplary designs and projects with commercial success or impact

in Asia, as well as to recognise the rising force of emerging Hong Kong designers

since 2005. The DFA Awards, through its five major award programmes, has grown

in its international influence in Asia. The five award programmes include DFA

Lifetime Achievement Award, DFA Design Leadership Award, DFA World’s

Outstanding Chinese Designer, DFA Design for Asia Awards and DFA Hong Kong

Young Design Talent Award.

About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a

non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner

of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of

design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic

use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal

well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an international design

centre in Asia.

HKDC’s

flagship programmes include Business of Design Week (BODW; since 2002) — Asia’s

leading annual event on design, innovation and brands; DFA Awards (since 2003)

— a well-recognised annual awards that celebrate outstanding designs with Asian

perspectives; and Knowledge of Design Week (KODW; since 2006) — an annual thematic

programme that gathers the global design community to explore how design can

solve complex challenges of our society.

We also manage

a Design Incubation Programme and Fashion Incubation Programme (since 2012 and

2016) — 2-year programmes to nurture future design and fashion entrepreneurs;

and launched FASHION ASIA HONG KONG (since 2016) — an initiative combining

conversations, interactions and cultural exchanges to position the city as an

Asian hub for fashion trade and business development.

About Create

Hong Kong (www.createhk.gov.hk)

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a

dedicated agency set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009. It is under the

Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic

Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative

industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and

facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s

creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK

sponsors the DFA Design for Asia Awards since 2011 and the flagship programmes

organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, among other projects to promote Hong Kong

design.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong

Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project

only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings,

conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by

members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do

not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative

Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and

Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative

Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.