Use of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Nearly Doubles Since 2020, New Okta Secure Sign-In Trends Reports Finds

90% of Okta administrators and 64% of users signed in using MFA during the month of January 2023.

Sign-in methods that offer the highest phishing resistance (Okta FastPass and FIDO2 WebAuthn) also prove to offer the fastest, most reliable user experience.

The technology industry is best placed to move to a passwordless future, with 87% of account logins already using MFA. Insurance (77%), Professional Services (75%), Construction (74%), and Media & Communications (72%) round out the top five industry adopters. Surprisingly, highly-regulated industries tend to lag behind.

MFA adoption by Okta’s workforce customers jumped from 35% to 50% in two months between February and March 2020.