BingX Becomes The World’s First CEX to List the Candy Pocket Token With Airdrop Event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 June 2023 – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it will list CANDY on its platform. In honor of this newly listed digital currency, BingX has collaborated with the CANDY team to organize the following events, where participants have the opportunity to share a prize pool of 33,333 CANDY tokens.

CandyPocket ($CANDY) is an online payment web3 wallet that combines the features of a web3 wallet, Dappstore, and transaction capabilities. The primary method employed by CANDY to attract users and foster user growth is the incentivized Share to Earn approach. Since its launch in October 2022, CandyPocket has garnered millions of registered users, hailing from 160 countries and spanning regions such as South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and others. The majority of these users, around 80%, have been acquired through referrals under the Share to Earn program. Currently, CandyPocket is witnessing tens of thousands of new user registrations on a daily basis, and it is expected to amass over 20-30 million users before the BTC halving event in 2024, employing a conservative estimate. Future features of CANDY include physical goods, allowing users to purchase products within Candy Pocket using USDT. Currently, the platform supports various collaborations such as NFTs , blind boxes, and P2P services

To celebrate the listing of CANDY, BingX will be running a series of events. The first event is for users who have a net deposit of ≥ 300 CANDY (about 100 USDT). Users will receive 10% cashback and share a 10,000 CANDY prize pool.

The second event is a trade-to-earn event where the first 500 users to complete a spot trading volume of ≥ 300 CANDY during the event will equally share 20,000 CANDY. BingX users can trade CANDY USDT on the desktop and mobile platform. The third and fourth events are Candy Airdrop where winners will be randomly selected.

Hashtag: #bingx #cryptoexchange

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BingX