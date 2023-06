Vinexpo Asia, Leather Show and Four New Trade Fairs Line Up to Put on a Great Show in Hong Kong

APLF and Vinexpo Asia set to return to Hong Kong in 2024

Four new shows cement Hong Kong as GBA’s MICE hub and Asia’s aviation and logistics centre

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 June 2023 – Hong Kong, the international trade fair capital of Asia, is going from strength to strength.Further to the completion of several successful shows, including, which packed out all ten halls with over 100,000 buyers at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), and, Asia’s Leading Food and Hospitality Tradeshow which brought over 30,000 buyers from around the world to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Hong Kong is continuing to boost the exhibition forward momentum by booking yet more events.The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced the city is welcoming back two more premier global trade fairs,and, while securing four new trade shows for this year.Next year,one of the world’s most important leather and fashion tradeshows and, the most highly regarded international show in the wine and spirits industry in Asia-Pacific, are set to return to Hong Kong in March and May respectively., said: “The return of the world’s leading trade shows highlights Hong Kong’s attractiveness, its friendly trading policies, and solid fundamentals; Hong Kong also enjoys promising growth potential with the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and comprehensive government support for the industry. We are highly delighted to see organisers of both old and new shows choosing Hong Kong.”said, “We’re delighted to bring APLF events back to Asia’s World City next year. The enthusiasm is palpable as the city has long been our home base, connecting the global markets with Chinese suppliers and buyers.”Launched in Asia a quarter-century ago,is one of the world’s largest events for wine and spirits professionals.said, “Hong Kong is the strategic gateway to the market in mainland China, and 2024 will mark‘s triumphant return to the city with hundreds of producers presenting the very best wines from all around the world.”This June and July, four new exhibitions are being staged in Hong Kong for the first time:; the three-in-one expo; and theThe exciting line-up is a strong testament to Hong Kong’s thriving exhibition scene in the light of the city’s unique position as the MICE hub of the GBA and a global aviation and logistics centre.Check out more upcoming events on MICE event calendar: https://mehongkong.com/eng/home/planning/events.html