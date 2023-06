IATA accreditation demonstrates logistics provider’s commitment to safety and operational excellence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, has secured International Air Transport Association (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries (CEIV Li-batt) certification in Hong Kong, as part of its continuous efforts to provide the best-in-class service and be the valued growth partner of choice for their clients.