Australia’s Fashion powerhouse Lovisa deploys Infor WMS in record five months

Infor solution helps maximise operational flexibility, allowing an improved service offering for inventory in Lovisa’s store network throughout Europe
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 16 June 2023 – Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced thatLovisa, the fashion-forward jewellery brand, has made a strategic move in its global operations by implementing Infor Warehouse Management System (WMS) at a new facility in Poland. With the support of Infor partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation, Lovisa has taken a significant step forward in improving supply chain operations and delivering exceptional customer service. The project went live in March 2023, marking a major milestone in Lovisa’s journey towards enhancing its global presence.