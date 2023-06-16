Australia’s Fashion powerhouse Lovisa deploys Infor WMS in record five months

Published: June 16, 2023

Infor solution helps maximise operational flexibility, allowing an improved service offering for inventory in Lovisa’s store network throughout Europe

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 16 June 2023 – Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Lovisa, the fashion-forward jewellery brand, has made a strategic move in its global operations by implementing Infor Warehouse Management System (WMS) at a new facility in Poland. With the support of Infor partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation, Lovisa has taken a significant step forward in improving supply chain operations and delivering exceptional customer service. The project went live in March 2023, marking a major milestone in Lovisa’s journey towards enhancing its global presence.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.