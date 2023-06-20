2023 Global Esports Summit in China: Leading speakers Kenneth Fok, Xu Haifeng, H.R.H Prince Faisal and global leaders link to Future
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 June 2023 – Hosted by Tencent Esports, the 2023 Global Esports Summit and Tencent Esports Annual Conference will take place on 14th-15th July in the Shenzhen World Exhibition Center. Themed “Link to Future”, the summit will discuss the future of the Esports industry, and release information related to the Asian Games Electronic Sports and the new Esports games by Tencent.