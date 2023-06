ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Firmus Technologies Forge Partnership to Build a Global Network of Sustainable AI Factories

Collaborative venture aims to provide cost-effective, large-scale and sustainable GPU and AI cloud services for the AI & visual computing era

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 June 2023 – ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC),a leading Singapore-based data centre provider, has announced a significant investment into a global venture with Firmus Technologies (Firmus), a leader in highly scaled immersion cooled computing platforms.