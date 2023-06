Capgemini to boost its cloud and digital end to end transformation offerings in Japan with acquisition of BTC

Acquisition supports the Group’s growth ambition in the Asia-Pacific region

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 23 June 2023 –Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tokyo, BTC comprises a 500+ strong team of highly skilled professionals that enables organizations to solve their most complex challenges with agile and efficient development. Its offerings focus on cloud integration related services to support the digital transformation journeys of its clients, who include several international and local brands.said Shinichi Tonomura, Chairman of the Board of Capgemini Japan and member of the Group Executive Committee.said Ken Sugiyama, CEO of BTC.The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedents, including foreign investment regulatory filing, and is expected to close in the coming months.Hashtag: #Capgemini #BTC #cloud #digital