Topcast Appoints Wolfgang Tatzer as New CEO
• Wolfgang Tatzer joins with more than 30 years’ experience in aviation, most recently as President of Telair International
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 June 2023 – Topcast, a world-leading aircraft parts distributor and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) service provider, today announced that Wolfgang Tatzer has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.
