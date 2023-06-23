Topcast Appoints Wolfgang Tatzer as New CEO

Published: June 23, 2023

Wolfgang Tsatzer appointed as CEO, following recent leadership transition
Wolfgang Tatzer joins with more than 30 years’ experience in aviation, most recently as President of Telair International

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 June 2023 – Topcast, a world-leading aircraft parts distributor and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) service provider, today announced that Wolfgang Tatzer has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

