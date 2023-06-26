SIBUR Executive Speaks at International Conference on Sustainable Plastics

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – The head of sustainable development at SIBUR was among a group of executives from the world’s leading petrochemical companies that spoke at the China Sustainable Plastics Summit 2023, which was held in Shanghai last week . The conference took place at a time when plastic waste has become a vital problem globally and is being actively discussed at the level of the United Nations and the G20.In response to public concern, plastic producers are increasingly shifting their focus to environmental protection and circular economy, including through the adoption of mechanical and chemical recycling. These processes reuse plastic waste to produce new materials in a circular-economy approach that decreases the use of hydrocarbons and reduces the petrochemical industry’s carbon footprint.SIBUR, Russia’s largest petrochemical producer, shared its experience in producing sustainable plastics. Last year, SIBUR launched the production of PET granules made from up to 30% post-consumer recycled plastics, according to the Company’s Head of Sustainable Development Maxim Remchukov. These granules are then used to manufacture key consumer products, including plastic bottles as well as food and cosmetics packaging.SIBUR also committed to reduce carbon emissions from its petrochemical production by 15% by 2025, including through the use of renewable energy, and has pledged to plant 5 million trees to promote carbon capture in the regions where it operates.The China Sustainable Plastics Summit also featured representatives of Dow and SABIC who discussed the use of mechanical recycling in their polymer production, including in China. European producers of technologies for chemical recycling, such as Mura Technologies and Plastic Energy, also took part in the event. China’s leading petrochemical producer Sinopec, whose research center develops several technologies for the production of sustainable plastic, presented its projects at the conference.Hashtag: #SIBUR

