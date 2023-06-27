A.S. Watson and Amorepacific Signed Agreement to Bring More K-Beauty to Customers in Asia
SEOUL, KOREA & HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – Korean beauty, also known as K-Beauty, has left an indelible mark upon the world of beauty from introducing sheet masks, BB creams, and serums to people’s daily skincare routines. A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, and South Korea’s biggest beauty company Amorepacific Group signed agreement in Seoul, Korea to further strengthen the collaboration between the two companies to entice customers around Asia with K-beauty.