Nexus & SPARKD: Combining Science, Innovation And Fitness

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 12 June 2020 – As companies and businesses gradually

head back to work following relaxed COVID-19 measures, JustCo, Asia Pacific’s

leading co-working space

provider, steps up safety measures by distributing 100,000 free certified

surgical-grade face masks to staff and members returning to its offices across

Singapore. It has also extended this circle of care to the tenants in the

buildings where it is located.

The initiative is part of

the company’s social responsibility campaign, ‘JustCo Cares’ that aims to

safeguard the health of its staff, members and the communities that work around

it. This supports them towards eventual business recovery. The shared office

space operator will also donate remaining face marks to charities nominated by

its members and the general public.

These 100,000 face masks

are part of JustCo’s sponsorship towards Singapore’s first fully automated mask

manufacturing line, led by Razer. The surgical-grade masks are designed

triple-layered to protect the wearer against pathogens. They are produced by

Razer Health, an entity licensed by the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore.

Boosting safety and productivity at hot desking and serviced

offices across Singapore

To ensure staff and

members come back to a safer and more productive workplace, JustCo has set in place

stringent safety measures at all shared office spaces and serviced offices

across Singapore. Members and guests will be required to adhere to the national

digital SafeEntry check-in. All health declarations and temperature recording

will be conducted via the J-App or an online platform. Members are also

encouraged to download the government’s TraceTogether app for easier contact

tracing.

Social distancing measures

such as furniture reconfiguration and safe distancing signages have also been

implemented at the common areas including the hot desks at its shared offices

in Singapore. Contactless thermometers and hand sanitisers are also free for

members and guests to use.

To further support the

business development of its members, JustCo will host virtual events in place

of physical ones. Members can also leverage the JustConnect feature in the

J-App to reach out to other members for collaboration opportunities or

consultations.

By helping its staff,

members and the surrounding communities ease into a new reality post pandemic,

JustCo delivers a distinctive mark of its hospitality in such volatile times by

creating comfort and peace of mind for the people it cares for.

About JustCo

Founded in 2011 and

headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia Pacific’s leading premium flexible

workspace provider. It continually disrupts the status quo and redefines

collaborative working by connecting dynamic entrepreneurs, start-ups and large

corporations in a shared space of opportunities.