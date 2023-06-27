Smart Finance will be orchestrating the Global Web 3.0 Technology Summit in Hong Kong on July 20, 2023.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – The impending Global Web 3.0 Technology Summit, hosted by Smart Finance in Hong Kong on July 20, 2023, marks a significant event of the industry. It is convened with an objective to explore the implementation and evolution of Web 3.0 technology across sectors such as gaming, NFTs, and RWA. Esteemed participants ranging from globally recognized institutions, GameFi startup teams, to renowned Web 2.0 game studios will grace this assembly, fostering a profound dialogue on the game industry’s transformation to Web 3.0 through efficacious solutions and technology models.Smart Finance, a capital operations platform centered around automatic strategy protocols for gaming and NFT products, has catered to an impressive base of over a hundred thousand users. The platform has garnered investment from a multitude of global entities, including but not limited to Chronos Ventures, Cipholio Ventures, ZBS Capital, Chain Broker, CryptoDep, Vadym Piholenko, Gagarin Crypto, Gcrypto Media, Top 7 ICO, Bitwired, and Magic Enterprises. Moreover, the SMART token has successfully been listed on numerous exchanges, encompassing Gate, MEXC, Bitget, amongst others.The forward-looking and pragmatic discourse of the summit promises to bestow valuable insights and guidance for the future trajectory of the gaming industry. In the context of Web 3.0, the gaming sector stands at the cusp of a revolutionary era. As an authority on automatic strategy protocols for gaming and NFT products, Smart Finance will stay attuned to the development and application of Web 3.0 technology, vowing to provide its users with superior investment and wealth management services.Hashtag: #SmartFinance

