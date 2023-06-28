Hong Kong Investors Expanding Global Reach
Hong Kong outbound investment1 totaled US$4.5 billion in Q1 2023, up by 68% q-o-q and 54% y-o-y
- Outbound investment from Hong Kong capital has risen for two consecutive quarters
- Mainland China remains the most preferred destination, followed by Singapore and the United Kingdom
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – Cushman & Wakefield participated at the Mingtiandi Hong Kong Focus Forum held at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Francis Li, International Director, Head of Capital Markets, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield represented the firm to share his experiences and views on Hong Kong’s role in global capital markets at the event’s keynote panel, together with fellow panelists from Link REIT, APG Asset Management and WeWork Greater China.