Navigator and Fullerton Fund Management Launch Collaboration to Expand Range of Investment Solutions







[1] Source: Fullerton Fund Management as at end May 2023; inception date 3 Feb 2009.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 –(“Navigator”), an integrated investment company by, today announces an exclusive collaboration with(“Fullerton”) to bring investors in Singapore a wider range of high-quality investment solutions.The collaboration demonstrates Navigator’s commitment to continuously improve its product suite, to better serve investors on their wealth journey. It reflects Navigator’s continued mission to empower its advisers to deliver holistic wealth advisory to investors. This partnership is also a natural extension of the existing relationship with Singlife, who are clients of Fullerton’s cash management strategies.said: “Fullerton Fund Management stands out as an ideal partner for Navigator due to its reputation and proven track record. With an experienced team of investment professionals to identify investment trends and opportunities, Fullerton has consistently delivered results making them a trusted partner for our clients’ investment needs.”To mark this new partnership, Navigator and Fullerton are launching the, which seeks to pay dividends every two months to investors, an exclusive feature for Navigator’s advisers and clients.The Fullerton SGD Cash Fund is one of the largest cash funds in Singapore with total assets under management of SGD2.6 billion as at end May 2023. Its investment quality, short maturity and active cash flow management has made it a popular choice for managing liquidity among a wide range of retail, intermediary and institutional investors. The fund’s strong track record since inception [1] , combined with the new distribution feature for Class C, enhances its attractiveness as a cash management solution., said: “We are delighted to partner with Navigator, an established investment platform with one of the largest adviser networks in Singapore. This collaboration enables us to deliver significant value to investors through a seamless integration with Navigator’s comprehensive services, creating a transformative impact in the market.”Fullerton SGD Cash Fund Class C commenced its initial public offering on 20June, after which Navigator’s advisers and clients have been able to place their orders. The official launch date for the fund is scheduled for 5 July.Hashtag: #Navigator

About Navigator Investment Services Ltd