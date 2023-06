Ubisoft and Com2uS Unveil Plans to Launch Web3 Games on Oasys

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – Oasys , a gaming-optimized blockchain, today announced a series of major updates for its blockchain gaming ecosystem at its inaugural Oasys Special Event, the largest side event of IVS Crypto 2023. The event, held at Kyoto’s historic Nijo Castle, featured presentations from 13 gaming and internet companies, including Ubisoft, and Com2uS.