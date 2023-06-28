Winners of the Microsoft AI for Accessibility Hackathon 2023 showcase how inclusion is innovation in Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – The Microsoft AI for Accessibility (AI4A) Hackathon 2023 is an annual event for teams in Asia Pacific to tackle problem statements and build solutions for a more inclusive and accessible society. In 2023, 119 teams of undergraduates from universities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam created applications that addressed real-life challenges for people with disabilities.