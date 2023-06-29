Sennheiser Announces TeamConnect Bar Solutions for Small and Mid-Sized Collaboration Spaces

Published: June 29, 2023

Global audio leader unveils its first scalable, all-in-one conferencing devices featuring a built-in-camera

WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 29 June 2023 – Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, has entered the unified communications A/V bar market with the most flexible all-in-one devices for small and mid-sized meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. Part of the Sennheiser TeamConnect Family, the TeamConnect (TC) Bar Solutions were unveiled publicly during an exclusive virtual launch event on June 13 and were showcased in-person to the attendees of the InterOp Tokyo and the InfoComm Orlando.

