Gaw Capital Partners Successfully Completes the Final Close of Gateway Real Estate Fund VII at US$3 Billion
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners announced the final close of its seventh Asia Pacific real estate fund, Gateway Real Estate Fund VII, bringing the total equity raised for the fund to US$3 billion.
Following a similar opportunistic investment strategy as its predecessor Gateway funds, Fund VII focuses on real estate opportunities including office, retail, hospitality, industrial, IDC, life science properties as well as private credit and thematic platforms across the Asia Pacific region, including Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and India.
