Syfe appoints new Head of Hong Kong and Head of Investments to accelerate the development of its all-in-one digital investment platform
- Kevin Li, former APAC Head of Digital Engagement at Schroders Investment Management, and Archit Parakh, former Head of Fund Derivatives & Quantitative Investment Strategies Trading at UBS Hong Kong, join Syfe
- Syfe is building on the success in Singapore and increasing its focus on Hong Kong with strengthened team and new product offerings to democratise institutional investment services
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 June 2023 – Syfe, headquartered in Singapore and one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest growing and largest Digital Investment platforms, is expanding its investments in the region, and is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Li as the General Manager and Head of Hong Kong, and Mr. Archit Parakh, currently Group Head of Risk to take on an additional role, as the Head of Investments for Hong Kong. Mr. Li and Mr. Parakh will be responsible for spearheading Syfe’s expansion plans in Hong Kong. Syfe was launched in 2019, with a mission to democratise investing and bring the best-in-class solutions to every household through a user-friendly digital platform, at a fraction of the cost. Since then, Syfe has amassed a client base of more than 100,000 in Singapore alone by breaking down the barriers of typical private banking privileges, offering a holistic range of solutions across both managed portfolios and brokerage services to retail clients. Syfe now gears up to replicate the same success in Hong Kong.