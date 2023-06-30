Wisdom Professional Achieves Over HKD 3 billion Accumulated Approved Loan Value for Enterprises in Hong Kong and Establishes Its Leading Edges with Multiple Award Wins
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Wisdom Professional is pleased to share its recent milestone of being recognized by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service and is included in “The Caring Company Scheme” commendation list. The award endorses Hong Kong enterprises that partake in social responsibilities. In addition to providing business consulting services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Wisdom Professional also actively contributes to the underprivileged communities, adding warmth to the stereotypically dispassionate financial service industry. An active member in the financial sector, the company has won a series of business awards in recent years, including the “Hong Kong Most Valuable Enterprise Award” by Mediazone and the “Hong Kong Famous Brand” by Famous Brands. It has also been invited by renowned media partners, such as ViuTV and Metro Information Channel, to exclusive interviews as honoured guests and share insights on and solutions to finance-related topics.