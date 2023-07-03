Arrest Made as TikToker Uploading Video with Dog on Eid Causes Outrage

NAROWAL: The police in Narowal have apprehended the TikToker who, in a highly disrespectful act during the religious festival of Eidul Adha, shared a video featuring a dog instead of a sacrificial animal, as confirmed by the authorities on Monday.

A case has been filed against the individual, and prompt action was taken by the police following the video’s viral spread, which sparked widespread anger among the public, particularly religious scholars who demanded the immediate arrest of the offender.

DPO Narowal, Tahir Mehmood, personally intervened and directed the police to swiftly apprehend the culprit involved in this sacrilegious act.

The local community has commended the police for their swift response in apprehending the individual responsible.

