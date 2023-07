“2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award”

Together, We Rise Again

Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, Ms. Yang Shan, Executive Director and General Manager, Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd., Dr. Peter Luk, Chief Program Officer of Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Mr. Eadmund Chan, Head of OEM Division, Device Partner Solution Sales, Microsoft Hong Kong, Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd.

2nd Room Media

The Best Integrated Outdoor Publicity and Marketing Strategy Solution of the Year

ABC English Funland Limited

The Best Professional Early Childhood English Education Centre of the Year

AKK Construction Materials And Engineering Co. Ltd.

Most Excellent Quality Building Materials Engineering Enterprise of the Year

Alpha Code Academy Limited

The Best Professional STEM Education Centre of the Year

Antelope International Limited

The Most Outstanding Enterprise Digital Transformation Technology System Solution of the Year

BIG HORN

The Best Innovative Fashion Eyewear Brand of the Year

Bik Hoi Civil Engineering Co. Ltd.

Most Excellent Professional Construction Engineering Company of the Year

Bling Creative

The Most Outstanding Creative Interactive Installation Design of the Year

BridgeBuilder HRMS, FlexSystem

Most Innovative Human Resource Management System of the Year

BridgeLink Language Services Limited

Most Trusted Translation Service Provider of the Year

Bright Sun Global Enterprise Limited

The Most Reputable Lace Design Production Company of the Year

BTL Asset Management Company Ltd

The Best Asset Management Consultant of the Year

CANTELL CTC by Cellomics

The Most Outstanding Liquid Biopsy Technology for Cancer Detection of the Year

Caritas Information Technology Advancement Centre

Most Excellent Wireless Elderly Centre Management System of the Year

Carpenter Production Company Limited

The Best Multimedia Creation Company of the Year

Carpenter-Yau Interior Design Company Limited

Most Outstanding Professional Interior Decoration and Cleaning Engineering Company of the Year

Ceterna (Asia) Limited

Most Outstanding Information Technology Enterprise Solution of the Year

Charles Yu Training Company Limited

The Best Psychological and Emotional Education Institution of the Year

Chillax Party Event

The Best One-Stop Relax Party Room of the Year

CxAsia Limited

Most Outstanding Green Building Consultancy Services Provider of the Year

Decree by T

The Best Top Chef Fusion Omakase of the Year

Dennis Mak CPA Limited

The Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year

Designer Port Limited

The Best Creative Digital Design Studio of the Year

DIABOND

The Most Outstanding Quality Lab-Grown Diamond Brand of the Year

Digitify Online Growth

Most Outstanding Innovative Digital Marketing and E-commerce Services Provider of the Year

Dress Green

Most Outstanding Green Design-Driven Social Enterprise of the Year

ELI, The Etiquette and Leadership Institute

Most Outstanding Career Coaching of the Year

eliteZ Group

The Most Outstanding Medical Aesthetics Brand of the Year

Entsuki Coffee

The Best Hong Kong Coffee Culture Brand of the Year

Eric Chow & Co. in Association with Commerce & Finance Law Offices

Most Outstanding Professional Law Firm of the Year

FINETIC LIMITED

The Most Outstanding Artificial Intelligence Stock Selection System of the Year

GENIC SKIN

The Best Full-Body Collagen and Whitening Aesthetic Centre of the Year

GlobalMedicare Limited

The Most Excellent Holistic Medical Service of the Year

Grantit

Most Outstanding Personal Finance Service of the Year

GSBE Company Ltd & GSBE TRC

Most Outstanding Supplier of Rehabilitative Tools and Equipments of the Year

Hanshin Technology Limited

The Best Innovative Smart Care Device Solution of the Year

HIZERO

Most Outstanding Multifunctional Floor Cleaner Brand of the Year

HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year

Hong Kong Institute of Memory Education

Most Excellent Memory Training Association of the Year

Hong Kong Investment And Entrepreneurship Institute

The Most Outstanding Finance Investment and Marketing Teaching Training Institute of the Year

Hong Kong Youth Symphonic Orchestra

The Best Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Year

Honourable Business Limited

The Best Comprehensive Overseas Shipping and Consignment Service of the Year

Hop Shing Environmental Recycling Limited

The Most Outstanding Environmental Recycling Service Brand of the Year

洪偉權專業中文團隊

Most Outstanding Chinese Education Expert of the Year

iHashing Technology Company Limited

The Best Blockchain Education and Application Solution of the Year

Infinity Coach

The Best Comprehensive Sports Instructor Matching of the Year

Influence Development Limited – Hegen

The Most Outstanding Quality Baby Products Brand of the Year

Inspectrum Company Limited

The Most Innovative IoT and Intelligent Management System Solution of the Year

J&P Divorce Company Limited

The Most Outstanding One-Stop Divorce and Family Affairs Consulting Brand of the Year

JETFORD ENGINEERING AND TRADING CO. LTD.

Most Trusted Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Ventilation Contractor of the Year

Jumbo Globe Limited

Most Outstanding Asia-Pacific Architectural and Interior Design Firm of the Year

KELVIN Design Horticulture

The Most Innovative Horticultural Engineering Service of the Year

Keysoc Limited

The Best Mobile Application Solution Provider of the Year

Kiddie Kloud

The Most Excellent Early Childhood Education Service of the Year

Lee Kee Group

Most Outstanding Metals Value Solutions Provider of the Year

LIMS SOLICITORS – Asset and Financial Management Department

The Most Outstanding Professional Asset and Financial Management Law Firm of the Year

Lin Workshop

The Best Professional Eyebrow Design Specialist Store of the Year

Love Encore Media Company Limited

Most Innovative Medical and Health Information Platform of the Year

Love Share Beauty

Most Outstanding Professional Beauty Treatment and Product Centre of the Year

Makemark Intelligence Global Holdings Limited

Most Outstanding Integrated IT Enterprise Solutions of the Year

Manly-Tech Engineering Limited

The Best One-stop Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Solutions Provider of the Year

Master Alliance Consulting Limited

Most Outstanding Business Consulting Service of the Year

Master Masker Technology Company Limited

The Best High-tech Biochemical-related Cleaning and Protective Solutions of the Year

Matrix Promotion Limited

Most Excellent Corporate Gift Customization and Marketing Promotion Expert of the Year

Me Paincare

The Most Excellent Pain Treatment Centre of the Year

MetaSearch Global Consultancy Limited

The Best Human Resources Consultancy Solution of the Year

Mosaic Digital Group

The Most Innovative Technology Enterprise of the Year

NESTURE

The Most Popular Bird’s Nest and Ginseng & Dried Seafood Brand of the Year

NEXUSGUARD

Most Innovative DDoS Protection Solutions of the Year

NIKKIE CLASSROOM

The Best Educational Service of the Year

Opal

Most Excellent Abalone Brand of the Year

Original Sound Limited – Enlighten Wellness Association

The Best Professional Quantum Sound Therapy Product & Course Association of the Year

Pedorthic Technology Limited

The Most Trusted Custom Orthotic Company of the Year

PICCO Bent Consultancy Limited

The Best Professional Recruitment Firm of the Year

Potent International Limited

Most Innovative IT Consulting Service Provider of the Year

Purple Cow Communications Ltd.

The Best Comprehensive Creative Strategy Service of the Year

Regal Crown Technology Limited

Most Outstanding Financial Technology Service Enterprise of the Year

Regent Heights Serviced Apartment

The Most Outstanding Modern and Stylish Serviced Apartment of the Year

Road To Cambridge Education Provider Limited

The Most Outstanding English Education Centre of the Year

Rollink Travel Smart

Most Outstanding International Collapsible Luggage Brand of the Year

Shun Yin Environment Limited

The Best Comprehensive Professional Cleaning Services of the Year

善心生命文化紀念館

Most Excellent Columbarium Space of the Year

Table for Choices

Best Educational Theatre Approach of the Year

TANITA

Best Health Equipment of the Year

The Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union Kwong Yum Care Home (Integrated Aged Care Service)

The Most Outstanding Integrated Elderly Care Service of the Year

The Hong Kong Society for Pet Nutrition

The Best Pet Nutrition Education and Service Society of the Year

ThinkShops

The Most Outstanding Enterprise Software Solution of the Year

TMX International Limited

Most Innovative Kitchen Technology Brand of the Year

UBL Academy Limited

The Best Comic-Themed Basketball Training Centre of the Year

Watson Hygiene Services Limited

Most Outstanding Enterprise Hygiene Solutions Provider of the Year

Will Legend Eco Living Limited

Most Outstanding Indoor Allergen Analysis Service of the Year

Willie Leung Training and Production Limited

The Most Outstanding Children’s Emotional and Character Training Institution of the Year

Woof Magic WM Hotel

The Best Pet Grooming Service Brand and Design Concept of the Year

xCurrency Hubs

The Most Excellent FinTech Company of the Year

XOOCITY Meta Technology Ltd.

Most Innovative Diversified Metaverse Service Platform of the Year

Yau Tat Construction Co Ltd

The Most Outstanding Modern Engineering Service Brand of the Year



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – In recognition of the creative services and products offered by various businesses in Hong Kong’s commercial sector, BUSINESS INNOVATOR, a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, hosted the “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award.” The award ceremony and banquet were recently held at the Hilton Garden Hotel. Nearly a hundred representatives from winning companies participated the event, which provided a valuable chance for the awardees to exchange ideas and engage in conversations about extraordinary innovative business strategies.The “Most Innovative Enterprise Award” organized by BUSINESS INNOVATOR aims to encourage elites from different sectors to maintain a spirit of breakthrough and innovation, driving industry development through creativity. It seeks to create new economic momentum for Hong Kong and enhance awareness of outstanding Hong Kong brands among various sectors of society and consumers. The theme of the “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award” is “Together, We Rise Again”, aiming to gather elites from various industries to jointly lead new economic growth. It also aligns with the spirit of unity among Hong Kong people who enjoy coming together to create new business prospects.During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, stated, “Entrepreneurs nowadays no longer passively wait for opportunities. Instead, they actively create various opportunities for businesses, and are willing to take the initiative and have the courage to break the status quo. Our newly established BiClub aims to gather these elites and enhance opportunities for in-depth collaboration among various industries, bringing forth greater business prospects for everyone.”To honour the companies participating in the “Most Innovative Enterprise Award”, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Dr. Peter Luk, Chief Program Officer of Angel Investment Foundation, Ms. Yang Shan, Executive Director and General Manager, Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd., Mr. Eadmund Chan, Head of OEM Division, Device Partner Solution Sales, Microsoft Hong Kong and Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd.The event was supported by various organizations from different sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Microsoft Hong Kong, Cyberport, Angel Investment Foundation, e-banner, Joint PR Consultants Limited, Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd. and Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd.Hashtag: #BusinessInnovator

BUSINESS INNOVATOR

BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, utilizing videos and corporate interviews to introduce the latest developments, trends and new opportunities in various industries. It also provides the latest information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investment, and entrepreneurship. We invite not only well-known business leaders to share their business experience and unique insights but also welcome start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to share forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, aiming to provide companies of all sizes with recognition and promotion channels that cover multiple media platforms to help increase its visibility.



BUSINESS INNOVATOR also regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites, allowing participants to directly interact with potential customers or partners to explore more business opportunities.