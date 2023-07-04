“2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award”

2nd Room Media

The Best Integrated Outdoor Publicity and Marketing Strategy Solution of the Year



ABC English Funland Limited

The Best Professional Early Childhood English Education Centre of the Year



AKK Construction Materials And Engineering Co. Ltd.

Most Excellent Quality Building Materials Engineering Enterprise of the Year



Alpha Code Academy Limited

The Best Professional STEM Education Centre of the Year



Antelope International Limited

The Most Outstanding Enterprise Digital Transformation Technology System Solution of the Year



BIG HORN

The Best Innovative Fashion Eyewear Brand of the Year



Bik Hoi Civil Engineering Co. Ltd.

Most Excellent Professional Construction Engineering Company of the Year



Bling Creative

The Most Outstanding Creative Interactive Installation Design of the Year



BridgeBuilder HRMS, FlexSystem

Most Innovative Human Resource Management System of the Year



BridgeLink Language Services Limited

Most Trusted Translation Service Provider of the Year



Bright Sun Global Enterprise Limited

The Most Reputable Lace Design Production Company of the Year



BTL Asset Management Company Ltd

The Best Asset Management Consultant of the Year



CANTELL CTC by Cellomics

The Most Outstanding Liquid Biopsy Technology for Cancer Detection of the Year



Caritas Information Technology Advancement Centre

Most Excellent Wireless Elderly Centre Management System of the Year



Carpenter Production Company Limited

The Best Multimedia Creation Company of the Year



Carpenter-Yau Interior Design Company Limited

Most Outstanding Professional Interior Decoration and Cleaning Engineering Company of the Year



Ceterna (Asia) Limited

Most Outstanding Information Technology Enterprise Solution of the Year



Charles Yu Training Company Limited

The Best Psychological and Emotional Education Institution of the Year



Chillax Party Event

The Best One-Stop Relax Party Room of the Year



CxAsia Limited

Most Outstanding Green Building Consultancy Services Provider of the Year



Decree by T

The Best Top Chef Fusion Omakase of the Year



Dennis Mak CPA Limited

The Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year



Designer Port Limited

The Best Creative Digital Design Studio of the Year



DIABOND

The Most Outstanding Quality Lab-Grown Diamond Brand of the Year



Digitify Online Growth

Most Outstanding Innovative Digital Marketing and E-commerce Services Provider of the Year



Dress Green

Most Outstanding Green Design-Driven Social Enterprise of the Year



ELI, The Etiquette and Leadership Institute

Most Outstanding Career Coaching of the Year



eliteZ Group

The Most Outstanding Medical Aesthetics Brand of the Year



Entsuki Coffee

The Best Hong Kong Coffee Culture Brand of the Year



Eric Chow & Co. in Association with Commerce & Finance Law Offices

Most Outstanding Professional Law Firm of the Year



FINETIC LIMITED

The Most Outstanding Artificial Intelligence Stock Selection System of the Year



GENIC SKIN

The Best Full-Body Collagen and Whitening Aesthetic Centre of the Year



GlobalMedicare Limited

The Most Excellent Holistic Medical Service of the Year



Grantit

Most Outstanding Personal Finance Service of the Year



GSBE Company Ltd & GSBE TRC

Most Outstanding Supplier of Rehabilitative Tools and Equipments of the Year



Hanshin Technology Limited

The Best Innovative Smart Care Device Solution of the Year



HIZERO

Most Outstanding Multifunctional Floor Cleaner Brand of the Year



HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year



Hong Kong Institute of Memory Education

Most Excellent Memory Training Association of the Year



Hong Kong Investment And Entrepreneurship Institute

The Most Outstanding Finance Investment and Marketing Teaching Training Institute of the Year



Hong Kong Youth Symphonic Orchestra

The Best Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Year



Honourable Business Limited

The Best Comprehensive Overseas Shipping and Consignment Service of the Year



Hop Shing Environmental Recycling Limited

The Most Outstanding Environmental Recycling Service Brand of the Year



洪偉權專業中文團隊

Most Outstanding Chinese Education Expert of the Year



iHashing Technology Company Limited

The Best Blockchain Education and Application Solution of the Year



Infinity Coach

The Best Comprehensive Sports Instructor Matching of the Year



Influence Development Limited – Hegen

The Most Outstanding Quality Baby Products Brand of the Year



Inspectrum Company Limited

The Most Innovative IoT and Intelligent Management System Solution of the Year



J&P Divorce Company Limited

The Most Outstanding One-Stop Divorce and Family Affairs Consulting Brand of the Year



JETFORD ENGINEERING AND TRADING CO. LTD.

Most Trusted Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Ventilation Contractor of the Year



Jumbo Globe Limited

Most Outstanding Asia-Pacific Architectural and Interior Design Firm of the Year



KELVIN Design Horticulture

The Most Innovative Horticultural Engineering Service of the Year



Keysoc Limited

The Best Mobile Application Solution Provider of the Year



Kiddie Kloud

The Most Excellent Early Childhood Education Service of the Year



Lee Kee Group

Most Outstanding Metals Value Solutions Provider of the Year



LIMS SOLICITORS – Asset and Financial Management Department

The Most Outstanding Professional Asset and Financial Management Law Firm of the Year



Lin Workshop

The Best Professional Eyebrow Design Specialist Store of the Year



Love Encore Media Company Limited

Most Innovative Medical and Health Information Platform of the Year



Love Share Beauty

Most Outstanding Professional Beauty Treatment and Product Centre of the Year



Makemark Intelligence Global Holdings Limited

Most Outstanding Integrated IT Enterprise Solutions of the Year



Manly-Tech Engineering Limited

The Best One-stop Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Solutions Provider of the Year



Master Alliance Consulting Limited

Most Outstanding Business Consulting Service of the Year



Master Masker Technology Company Limited

The Best High-tech Biochemical-related Cleaning and Protective Solutions of the Year



Matrix Promotion Limited

Most Excellent Corporate Gift Customization and Marketing Promotion Expert of the Year



Me Paincare

The Most Excellent Pain Treatment Centre of the Year



MetaSearch Global Consultancy Limited

The Best Human Resources Consultancy Solution of the Year



Mosaic Digital Group

The Most Innovative Technology Enterprise of the Year



NESTURE

The Most Popular Bird’s Nest and Ginseng & Dried Seafood Brand of the Year



NEXUSGUARD

Most Innovative DDoS Protection Solutions of the Year



NIKKIE CLASSROOM

The Best Educational Service of the Year



Opal

Most Excellent Abalone Brand of the Year



Original Sound Limited – Enlighten Wellness Association

The Best Professional Quantum Sound Therapy Product & Course Association of the Year



Pedorthic Technology Limited

The Most Trusted Custom Orthotic Company of the Year



PICCO Bent Consultancy Limited

The Best Professional Recruitment Firm of the Year



Potent International Limited

Most Innovative IT Consulting Service Provider of the Year



Purple Cow Communications Ltd.

The Best Comprehensive Creative Strategy Service of the Year



Regal Crown Technology Limited

Most Outstanding Financial Technology Service Enterprise of the Year



Regent Heights Serviced Apartment

The Most Outstanding Modern and Stylish Serviced Apartment of the Year



Road To Cambridge Education Provider Limited

The Most Outstanding English Education Centre of the Year



Rollink Travel Smart

Most Outstanding International Collapsible Luggage Brand of the Year



Shun Yin Environment Limited

The Best Comprehensive Professional Cleaning Services of the Year



善心生命文化紀念館

Most Excellent Columbarium Space of the Year



Table for Choices

Best Educational Theatre Approach of the Year



TANITA

Best Health Equipment of the Year



The Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union Kwong Yum Care Home (Integrated Aged Care Service)

The Most Outstanding Integrated Elderly Care Service of the Year



The Hong Kong Society for Pet Nutrition

The Best Pet Nutrition Education and Service Society of the Year



ThinkShops

The Most Outstanding Enterprise Software Solution of the Year



TMX International Limited

Most Innovative Kitchen Technology Brand of the Year



UBL Academy Limited

The Best Comic-Themed Basketball Training Centre of the Year



Watson Hygiene Services Limited

Most Outstanding Enterprise Hygiene Solutions Provider of the Year



Will Legend Eco Living Limited

Most Outstanding Indoor Allergen Analysis Service of the Year



Willie Leung Training and Production Limited

The Most Outstanding Children’s Emotional and Character Training Institution of the Year



Woof Magic WM Hotel

The Best Pet Grooming Service Brand and Design Concept of the Year



xCurrency Hubs

The Most Excellent FinTech Company of the Year



XOOCITY Meta Technology Ltd.

Most Innovative Diversified Metaverse Service Platform of the Year

