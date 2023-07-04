“2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award”

Published: July 4, 2023

Together, We Rise Again

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – In recognition of the creative services and products offered by various businesses in Hong Kong’s commercial sector, BUSINESS INNOVATOR, a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, hosted the “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award.” The award ceremony and banquet were recently held at the Hilton Garden Hotel. Nearly a hundred representatives from winning companies participated the event, which provided a valuable chance for the awardees to exchange ideas and engage in conversations about extraordinary innovative business strategies.

Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, Ms. Yang Shan, Executive Director and General Manager, Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd., Dr. Peter Luk, Chief Program Officer of Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Mr. Eadmund Chan, Head of OEM Division, Device Partner Solution Sales, Microsoft Hong Kong, Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd.

The “Most Innovative Enterprise Award” organized by BUSINESS INNOVATOR aims to encourage elites from different sectors to maintain a spirit of breakthrough and innovation, driving industry development through creativity. It seeks to create new economic momentum for Hong Kong and enhance awareness of outstanding Hong Kong brands among various sectors of society and consumers. The theme of the “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award” is “Together, We Rise Again”, aiming to gather elites from various industries to jointly lead new economic growth. It also aligns with the spirit of unity among Hong Kong people who enjoy coming together to create new business prospects.

During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, stated, “Entrepreneurs nowadays no longer passively wait for opportunities. Instead, they actively create various opportunities for businesses, and are willing to take the initiative and have the courage to break the status quo. Our newly established BiClub aims to gather these elites and enhance opportunities for in-depth collaboration among various industries, bringing forth greater business prospects for everyone.”

To honour the companies participating in the “Most Innovative Enterprise Award”, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Dr. Peter Luk, Chief Program Officer of Angel Investment Foundation, Ms. Yang Shan, Executive Director and General Manager, Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd., Mr. Eadmund Chan, Head of OEM Division, Device Partner Solution Sales, Microsoft Hong Kong and Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd.

The event was supported by various organizations from different sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Microsoft Hong Kong, Cyberport, Angel Investment Foundation, e-banner, Joint PR Consultants Limited, Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd. and Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd.

Winners of “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award” (in alphabetical order of companies)

2nd Room Media
The Best Integrated Outdoor Publicity and Marketing Strategy Solution of the Year
ABC English Funland Limited
The Best Professional Early Childhood English Education Centre of the Year
AKK Construction Materials And Engineering Co. Ltd.
Most Excellent Quality Building Materials Engineering Enterprise of the Year
Alpha Code Academy Limited
The Best Professional STEM Education Centre of the Year
Antelope International Limited
The Most Outstanding Enterprise Digital Transformation Technology System Solution of the Year
BIG HORN
The Best Innovative Fashion Eyewear Brand of the Year
Bik Hoi Civil Engineering Co. Ltd.
Most Excellent Professional Construction Engineering Company of the Year
Bling Creative
The Most Outstanding Creative Interactive Installation Design of the Year
BridgeBuilder HRMS, FlexSystem
Most Innovative Human Resource Management System of the Year
BridgeLink Language Services Limited
Most Trusted Translation Service Provider of the Year
Bright Sun Global Enterprise Limited
The Most Reputable Lace Design Production Company of the Year
BTL Asset Management Company Ltd
The Best Asset Management Consultant of the Year
CANTELL CTC by Cellomics
The Most Outstanding Liquid Biopsy Technology for Cancer Detection of the Year
Caritas Information Technology Advancement Centre
Most Excellent Wireless Elderly Centre Management System of the Year
Carpenter Production Company Limited
The Best Multimedia Creation Company of the Year
Carpenter-Yau Interior Design Company Limited
Most Outstanding Professional Interior Decoration and Cleaning Engineering Company of the Year
Ceterna (Asia) Limited
Most Outstanding Information Technology Enterprise Solution of the Year
Charles Yu Training Company Limited
The Best Psychological and Emotional Education Institution of the Year
Chillax Party Event
The Best One-Stop Relax Party Room of the Year
CxAsia Limited
Most Outstanding Green Building Consultancy Services Provider of the Year
Decree by T
The Best Top Chef Fusion Omakase of the Year
Dennis Mak CPA Limited
The Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year
Designer Port Limited
The Best Creative Digital Design Studio of the Year
DIABOND
The Most Outstanding Quality Lab-Grown Diamond Brand of the Year
Digitify Online Growth
Most Outstanding Innovative Digital Marketing and E-commerce Services Provider of the Year
Dress Green
Most Outstanding Green Design-Driven Social Enterprise of the Year
ELI, The Etiquette and Leadership Institute
Most Outstanding Career Coaching of the Year
eliteZ Group
The Most Outstanding Medical Aesthetics Brand of the Year
Entsuki Coffee
The Best Hong Kong Coffee Culture Brand of the Year
Eric Chow & Co. in Association with Commerce & Finance Law Offices
Most Outstanding Professional Law Firm of the Year
FINETIC LIMITED
The Most Outstanding Artificial Intelligence Stock Selection System of the Year
GENIC SKIN
The Best Full-Body Collagen and Whitening Aesthetic Centre of the Year
GlobalMedicare Limited
The Most Excellent Holistic Medical Service of the Year
Grantit
Most Outstanding Personal Finance Service of the Year
GSBE Company Ltd & GSBE TRC
Most Outstanding Supplier of Rehabilitative Tools and Equipments of the Year
Hanshin Technology Limited
The Best Innovative Smart Care Device Solution of the Year
HIZERO
Most Outstanding Multifunctional Floor Cleaner Brand of the Year
HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year
Hong Kong Institute of Memory Education
Most Excellent Memory Training Association of the Year
Hong Kong Investment And Entrepreneurship Institute
The Most Outstanding Finance Investment and Marketing Teaching Training Institute of the Year
Hong Kong Youth Symphonic Orchestra
The Best Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Year
Honourable Business Limited
The Best Comprehensive Overseas Shipping and Consignment Service of the Year
Hop Shing Environmental Recycling Limited
The Most Outstanding Environmental Recycling Service Brand of the Year
洪偉權專業中文團隊
Most Outstanding Chinese Education Expert of the Year
iHashing Technology Company Limited
The Best Blockchain Education and Application Solution of the Year
Infinity Coach
The Best Comprehensive Sports Instructor Matching of the Year
Influence Development Limited – Hegen
The Most Outstanding Quality Baby Products Brand of the Year
Inspectrum Company Limited
The Most Innovative IoT and Intelligent Management System Solution of the Year
J&P Divorce Company Limited
The Most Outstanding One-Stop Divorce and Family Affairs Consulting Brand of the Year
JETFORD ENGINEERING AND TRADING CO. LTD.
Most Trusted Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Ventilation Contractor of the Year
Jumbo Globe Limited
Most Outstanding Asia-Pacific Architectural and Interior Design Firm of the Year
KELVIN Design Horticulture
The Most Innovative Horticultural Engineering Service of the Year
Keysoc Limited
The Best Mobile Application Solution Provider of the Year
Kiddie Kloud
The Most Excellent Early Childhood Education Service of the Year
Lee Kee Group
Most Outstanding Metals Value Solutions Provider of the Year
LIMS SOLICITORS – Asset and Financial Management Department
The Most Outstanding Professional Asset and Financial Management Law Firm of the Year
Lin Workshop
The Best Professional Eyebrow Design Specialist Store of the Year
Love Encore Media Company Limited
Most Innovative Medical and Health Information Platform of the Year
Love Share Beauty
Most Outstanding Professional Beauty Treatment and Product Centre of the Year
Makemark Intelligence Global Holdings Limited
Most Outstanding Integrated IT Enterprise Solutions of the Year
Manly-Tech Engineering Limited
The Best One-stop Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Solutions Provider of the Year
Master Alliance Consulting Limited
Most Outstanding Business Consulting Service of the Year
Master Masker Technology Company Limited
The Best High-tech Biochemical-related Cleaning and Protective Solutions of the Year
Matrix Promotion Limited
Most Excellent Corporate Gift Customization and Marketing Promotion Expert of the Year
Me Paincare
The Most Excellent Pain Treatment Centre of the Year
MetaSearch Global Consultancy Limited
The Best Human Resources Consultancy Solution of the Year
Mosaic Digital Group
The Most Innovative Technology Enterprise of the Year
NESTURE
The Most Popular Bird’s Nest and Ginseng & Dried Seafood Brand of the Year
NEXUSGUARD
Most Innovative DDoS Protection Solutions of the Year
NIKKIE CLASSROOM
The Best Educational Service of the Year
Opal
Most Excellent Abalone Brand of the Year
Original Sound Limited – Enlighten Wellness Association
The Best Professional Quantum Sound Therapy Product & Course Association of the Year
Pedorthic Technology Limited
The Most Trusted Custom Orthotic Company of the Year
PICCO Bent Consultancy Limited
The Best Professional Recruitment Firm of the Year
Potent International Limited
Most Innovative IT Consulting Service Provider of the Year
Purple Cow Communications Ltd.
The Best Comprehensive Creative Strategy Service of the Year
Regal Crown Technology Limited
Most Outstanding Financial Technology Service Enterprise of the Year
Regent Heights Serviced Apartment
The Most Outstanding Modern and Stylish Serviced Apartment of the Year
Road To Cambridge Education Provider Limited
The Most Outstanding English Education Centre of the Year
Rollink Travel Smart
Most Outstanding International Collapsible Luggage Brand of the Year
Shun Yin Environment Limited
The Best Comprehensive Professional Cleaning Services of the Year
善心生命文化紀念館
Most Excellent Columbarium Space of the Year
Table for Choices
Best Educational Theatre Approach of the Year
TANITA
Best Health Equipment of the Year
The Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union Kwong Yum Care Home (Integrated Aged Care Service)
The Most Outstanding Integrated Elderly Care Service of the Year
The Hong Kong Society for Pet Nutrition
The Best Pet Nutrition Education and Service Society of the Year
ThinkShops
The Most Outstanding Enterprise Software Solution of the Year
TMX International Limited
Most Innovative Kitchen Technology Brand of the Year
UBL Academy Limited
The Best Comic-Themed Basketball Training Centre of the Year
Watson Hygiene Services Limited
Most Outstanding Enterprise Hygiene Solutions Provider of the Year
Will Legend Eco Living Limited
Most Outstanding Indoor Allergen Analysis Service of the Year
Willie Leung Training and Production Limited
The Most Outstanding Children’s Emotional and Character Training Institution of the Year
Woof Magic WM Hotel
The Best Pet Grooming Service Brand and Design Concept of the Year
xCurrency Hubs
The Most Excellent FinTech Company of the Year
XOOCITY Meta Technology Ltd.
Most Innovative Diversified Metaverse Service Platform of the Year
Yau Tat Construction Co Ltd
The Most Outstanding Modern Engineering Service Brand of the Year

Hashtag: #BusinessInnovator

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BUSINESS INNOVATOR

BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, utilizing videos and corporate interviews to introduce the latest developments, trends and new opportunities in various industries. It also provides the latest information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investment, and entrepreneurship. We invite not only well-known business leaders to share their business experience and unique insights but also welcome start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to share forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, aiming to provide companies of all sizes with recognition and promotion channels that cover multiple media platforms to help increase its visibility.

BUSINESS INNOVATOR also regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites, allowing participants to directly interact with potential customers or partners to explore more business opportunities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.