Together, We Rise AgainHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – In recognition of the creative services and products offered by various businesses in Hong Kong’s commercial sector, BUSINESS INNOVATOR, a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, hosted the “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award.” The award ceremony and banquet were recently held at the Hilton Garden Hotel. Nearly a hundred representatives from winning companies participated the event, which provided a valuable chance for the awardees to exchange ideas and engage in conversations about extraordinary innovative business strategies.
The “Most Innovative Enterprise Award” organized by BUSINESS INNOVATOR aims to encourage elites from different sectors to maintain a spirit of breakthrough and innovation, driving industry development through creativity. It seeks to create new economic momentum for Hong Kong and enhance awareness of outstanding Hong Kong brands among various sectors of society and consumers. The theme of the “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award” is “Together, We Rise Again”, aiming to gather elites from various industries to jointly lead new economic growth. It also aligns with the spirit of unity among Hong Kong people who enjoy coming together to create new business prospects.
During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Marketing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, stated, “Entrepreneurs nowadays no longer passively wait for opportunities. Instead, they actively create various opportunities for businesses, and are willing to take the initiative and have the courage to break the status quo. Our newly established BiClub aims to gather these elites and enhance opportunities for in-depth collaboration among various industries, bringing forth greater business prospects for everyone.”
To honour the companies participating in the “Most Innovative Enterprise Award”, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Ms. Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Dr. Peter Luk, Chief Program Officer of Angel Investment Foundation, Ms. Yang Shan, Executive Director and General Manager, Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd., Mr. Eadmund Chan, Head of OEM Division, Device Partner Solution Sales, Microsoft Hong Kong and Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd.
The event was supported by various organizations from different sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Microsoft Hong Kong, Cyberport, Angel Investment Foundation, e-banner, Joint PR Consultants Limited, Acer Computer (Far East) Ltd. and Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd.
Winners of “2023 Most Innovative Enterprise Award” (in alphabetical order of companies)
| 2nd Room Media
| The Best Integrated Outdoor Publicity and Marketing Strategy Solution of the Year
| ABC English Funland Limited
| The Best Professional Early Childhood English Education Centre of the Year
| AKK Construction Materials And Engineering Co. Ltd.
| Most Excellent Quality Building Materials Engineering Enterprise of the Year
| Alpha Code Academy Limited
| The Best Professional STEM Education Centre of the Year
| Antelope International Limited
| The Most Outstanding Enterprise Digital Transformation Technology System Solution of the Year
| BIG HORN
| The Best Innovative Fashion Eyewear Brand of the Year
| Bik Hoi Civil Engineering Co. Ltd.
| Most Excellent Professional Construction Engineering Company of the Year
| Bling Creative
| The Most Outstanding Creative Interactive Installation Design of the Year
| BridgeBuilder HRMS, FlexSystem
| Most Innovative Human Resource Management System of the Year
| BridgeLink Language Services Limited
| Most Trusted Translation Service Provider of the Year
| Bright Sun Global Enterprise Limited
| The Most Reputable Lace Design Production Company of the Year
| BTL Asset Management Company Ltd
| The Best Asset Management Consultant of the Year
| CANTELL CTC by Cellomics
| The Most Outstanding Liquid Biopsy Technology for Cancer Detection of the Year
| Caritas Information Technology Advancement Centre
| Most Excellent Wireless Elderly Centre Management System of the Year
| Carpenter Production Company Limited
| The Best Multimedia Creation Company of the Year
| Carpenter-Yau Interior Design Company Limited
| Most Outstanding Professional Interior Decoration and Cleaning Engineering Company of the Year
| Ceterna (Asia) Limited
| Most Outstanding Information Technology Enterprise Solution of the Year
| Charles Yu Training Company Limited
| The Best Psychological and Emotional Education Institution of the Year
| Chillax Party Event
| The Best One-Stop Relax Party Room of the Year
| CxAsia Limited
| Most Outstanding Green Building Consultancy Services Provider of the Year
| Decree by T
| The Best Top Chef Fusion Omakase of the Year
| Dennis Mak CPA Limited
| The Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year
| Designer Port Limited
| The Best Creative Digital Design Studio of the Year
| DIABOND
| The Most Outstanding Quality Lab-Grown Diamond Brand of the Year
| Digitify Online Growth
| Most Outstanding Innovative Digital Marketing and E-commerce Services Provider of the Year
| Dress Green
| Most Outstanding Green Design-Driven Social Enterprise of the Year
| ELI, The Etiquette and Leadership Institute
| Most Outstanding Career Coaching of the Year
| eliteZ Group
| The Most Outstanding Medical Aesthetics Brand of the Year
| Entsuki Coffee
| The Best Hong Kong Coffee Culture Brand of the Year
| Eric Chow & Co. in Association with Commerce & Finance Law Offices
| Most Outstanding Professional Law Firm of the Year
| FINETIC LIMITED
| The Most Outstanding Artificial Intelligence Stock Selection System of the Year
| GENIC SKIN
| The Best Full-Body Collagen and Whitening Aesthetic Centre of the Year
| GlobalMedicare Limited
| The Most Excellent Holistic Medical Service of the Year
| Grantit
| Most Outstanding Personal Finance Service of the Year
| GSBE Company Ltd & GSBE TRC
| Most Outstanding Supplier of Rehabilitative Tools and Equipments of the Year
| Hanshin Technology Limited
| The Best Innovative Smart Care Device Solution of the Year
| HIZERO
| Most Outstanding Multifunctional Floor Cleaner Brand of the Year
| HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
| Most Outstanding Accounting Firm of the Year
| Hong Kong Institute of Memory Education
| Most Excellent Memory Training Association of the Year
| Hong Kong Investment And Entrepreneurship Institute
| The Most Outstanding Finance Investment and Marketing Teaching Training Institute of the Year
| Hong Kong Youth Symphonic Orchestra
| The Best Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Year
| Honourable Business Limited
| The Best Comprehensive Overseas Shipping and Consignment Service of the Year
| Hop Shing Environmental Recycling Limited
| The Most Outstanding Environmental Recycling Service Brand of the Year
| 洪偉權專業中文團隊
| Most Outstanding Chinese Education Expert of the Year
| iHashing Technology Company Limited
| The Best Blockchain Education and Application Solution of the Year
| Infinity Coach
| The Best Comprehensive Sports Instructor Matching of the Year
| Influence Development Limited – Hegen
| The Most Outstanding Quality Baby Products Brand of the Year
| Inspectrum Company Limited
| The Most Innovative IoT and Intelligent Management System Solution of the Year
| J&P Divorce Company Limited
| The Most Outstanding One-Stop Divorce and Family Affairs Consulting Brand of the Year
| JETFORD ENGINEERING AND TRADING CO. LTD.
| Most Trusted Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Ventilation Contractor of the Year
| Jumbo Globe Limited
| Most Outstanding Asia-Pacific Architectural and Interior Design Firm of the Year
| KELVIN Design Horticulture
| The Most Innovative Horticultural Engineering Service of the Year
| Keysoc Limited
| The Best Mobile Application Solution Provider of the Year
| Kiddie Kloud
| The Most Excellent Early Childhood Education Service of the Year
| Lee Kee Group
| Most Outstanding Metals Value Solutions Provider of the Year
| LIMS SOLICITORS – Asset and Financial Management Department
| The Most Outstanding Professional Asset and Financial Management Law Firm of the Year
| Lin Workshop
| The Best Professional Eyebrow Design Specialist Store of the Year
| Love Encore Media Company Limited
| Most Innovative Medical and Health Information Platform of the Year
| Love Share Beauty
| Most Outstanding Professional Beauty Treatment and Product Centre of the Year
| Makemark Intelligence Global Holdings Limited
| Most Outstanding Integrated IT Enterprise Solutions of the Year
| Manly-Tech Engineering Limited
| The Best One-stop Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Solutions Provider of the Year
| Master Alliance Consulting Limited
| Most Outstanding Business Consulting Service of the Year
| Master Masker Technology Company Limited
| The Best High-tech Biochemical-related Cleaning and Protective Solutions of the Year
| Matrix Promotion Limited
| Most Excellent Corporate Gift Customization and Marketing Promotion Expert of the Year
| Me Paincare
| The Most Excellent Pain Treatment Centre of the Year
| MetaSearch Global Consultancy Limited
| The Best Human Resources Consultancy Solution of the Year
| Mosaic Digital Group
| The Most Innovative Technology Enterprise of the Year
| NESTURE
| The Most Popular Bird’s Nest and Ginseng & Dried Seafood Brand of the Year
| NEXUSGUARD
| Most Innovative DDoS Protection Solutions of the Year
| NIKKIE CLASSROOM
| The Best Educational Service of the Year
| Opal
| Most Excellent Abalone Brand of the Year
| Original Sound Limited – Enlighten Wellness Association
| The Best Professional Quantum Sound Therapy Product & Course Association of the Year
| Pedorthic Technology Limited
| The Most Trusted Custom Orthotic Company of the Year
| PICCO Bent Consultancy Limited
| The Best Professional Recruitment Firm of the Year
| Potent International Limited
| Most Innovative IT Consulting Service Provider of the Year
| Purple Cow Communications Ltd.
| The Best Comprehensive Creative Strategy Service of the Year
| Regal Crown Technology Limited
| Most Outstanding Financial Technology Service Enterprise of the Year
| Regent Heights Serviced Apartment
| The Most Outstanding Modern and Stylish Serviced Apartment of the Year
| Road To Cambridge Education Provider Limited
| The Most Outstanding English Education Centre of the Year
| Rollink Travel Smart
| Most Outstanding International Collapsible Luggage Brand of the Year
| Shun Yin Environment Limited
| The Best Comprehensive Professional Cleaning Services of the Year
| 善心生命文化紀念館
| Most Excellent Columbarium Space of the Year
| Table for Choices
| Best Educational Theatre Approach of the Year
| TANITA
| Best Health Equipment of the Year
| The Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union Kwong Yum Care Home (Integrated Aged Care Service)
| The Most Outstanding Integrated Elderly Care Service of the Year
| The Hong Kong Society for Pet Nutrition
| The Best Pet Nutrition Education and Service Society of the Year
| ThinkShops
| The Most Outstanding Enterprise Software Solution of the Year
| TMX International Limited
| Most Innovative Kitchen Technology Brand of the Year
| UBL Academy Limited
| The Best Comic-Themed Basketball Training Centre of the Year
| Watson Hygiene Services Limited
| Most Outstanding Enterprise Hygiene Solutions Provider of the Year
| Will Legend Eco Living Limited
| Most Outstanding Indoor Allergen Analysis Service of the Year
| Willie Leung Training and Production Limited
| The Most Outstanding Children’s Emotional and Character Training Institution of the Year
| Woof Magic WM Hotel
| The Best Pet Grooming Service Brand and Design Concept of the Year
| xCurrency Hubs
| The Most Excellent FinTech Company of the Year
| XOOCITY Meta Technology Ltd.
| Most Innovative Diversified Metaverse Service Platform of the Year
| Yau Tat Construction Co Ltd
| The Most Outstanding Modern Engineering Service Brand of the Year
