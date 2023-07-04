FIRE Fit Blazes A Trail Across UAE Fitness Scene

Unique boutique fitness concept in Abu Dhabi a catalyst for transformation for many
ABU DHABI, UAE – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – Since opening its doors a year ago, FIRE Fit has been making waves in the UAE’s fitness scene, training hundreds of clients and helping them change their lives through fitness. The boutique fitness studio offers a variety of classes designed to help individuals achieve their fitness goals and has been gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts given its unique approach to results-driven fitness programming, attention to detail, and personalised care.