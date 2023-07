Hong Kong teams encompass three awards with one Gold, one Silvers and one Bronze

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 July 2023 – The “Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023” (ASA), organised by the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA), was held at Cyberport on June 29. This brought together experts and leaders from the fields of smart applications, creativity, and information technology in Hong Kong and 16 Asian countries and regions, to celebrate shared triumphs in innovation.