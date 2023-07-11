Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku’s Upcoming Highly Anticipated Netflix Original Drama, D.P. Season 2, Premieres on July 28
- Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku headlines the upcoming original Netflix crime drama series, D.P. Season 2, which premieres on July 28, 2023
- Son Suk-ku presently stars in Korean theatre production, ARMY ON A TREE, which runs till August 5, 2023
- Hailed as one of Korea’s biggest stars, Son Suk-ku achieved the #1 position in the May 2023 movie star brand reputation of actors in Korea and the top spot in the 2023 MALE ACTORS TO WATCH survey conducted by Cine21, a prestigious weekly film magazine in Korea, in February 2023
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 July 2023 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Son Suk-ku of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), stars in the highly anticipated Netflix original crime drama series, D.P. Season 2, which premieres on July 28, 2023.
Son Suk-ku returns to the second season of Netflix’s D.P., which is based on the webcomic D.P. DOG’S DAY written by Kim Bo-Tong. The story relates the experiences of the mandatory military service in South Korea.
D.P. Season 2 comes on the heels of Son Suk-ku’s most recent Disney+ record-breaking Korean drama, BIG BET Season 2, which raked in the highest viewership on the Disney+ platform during its inaugural week in February 2023, surpassing all previous Korean original content on the streaming service.
Directed by Han Jun-hee, Jung Hae-in, Koo Gyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-hyun and Choi Hyun-wook star together with Son Suk-ku and form the main cast of D.P. Season 2. The Netflix official trailer of D.P. Season 2 can be viewed at youtu.be/1L9d3NyIt2o and the six main character posters have been released by Netflix, according to NAVER News[1].
Son Suk-ku currently stars in ARMY ON A TREE, a Korean theatre production based on the work of the late Japanese writer Hisashi Inoue. ARMY ON A TREE, which runs till August 5, 2023, tells the true story of a veteran soldier and an army recruit (played by Son Suk-ku). While hidden in a Gajumaru tree from 1945 until March 1947 and unaware of Japan’s defeat in Okinawa, their extraordinary tale of survival is a test of endurance, hope, and the complexities of human nature during times of extreme adversity, which invites audiences to reflect on the implications of war.
Dominating both the big and small screens in Korea, Son Suk-ku of Spackman Media Group garnered unparalleled rankings and viewership in his productions with lead roles in BIG BET Season 2, THE ROUNDUP, which was the top box office performing film of 2022, and MY LIBERATION NOTES, the K-drama that caused a syndrome throughout Korea in 2022.
Son Suk-ku’s exceptional acting talent has gained widespread recognition in mainstream television and film. Last month, Son Suk-ku achieved the top spot in the movie star brand reputation of actors in Korea in May 2023, according to the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute[2]. The result was obtained by a brand analysis of 50 actors from April 29, 2023, to May 29, 2023, which studied big data from consumers’ brand reception and the volume of media and community interest on the actors. Son Suk-ku ranked first among the 50 actors, surpassing other renowned actors including Song Joong-ki, Ma Dong-seok, Jeon Do-yeon and Kim Hye-soo.
In February of this year, he secured the coveted top spot in the 2023 MALE ACTORS TO WATCH survey conducted by Cine21, a prestigious weekly film magazine in Korea. Furthermore, Son Suk-ku achieved the top-ranking in movie star brand reputation, as recognized by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute in January 2023. In December 2022, he also received the prestigious JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation, an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea.
Son Suk-ku is planning to headline in Netflix’s Korean drama MURDER DIEARY (2024), which is a crime thriller dark comedy based on a popular webtoon of the same name.
Son Suk-ku is managed by SBD Entertainment Inc. (“SBD Entertainment“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama THE PENTHOUSE 3, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed Shiseido in 2022.
