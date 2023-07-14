First Day of Prime Day was the Single Largest Sales Day Ever on Amazon, Helping Make This the Biggest Prime Day Event Ever

Prime Day 2023 was also the biggest Prime Day event ever for independent sellers, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon announced in Seattle that the first day of Prime Day, July 11, was the single largest sales day in company history. Over the course of the two-day shopping event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than US$2.5 billion on millions of deals across the Amazon store, helping make it the biggest Prime Day event ever.