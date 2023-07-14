First Day of Prime Day was the Single Largest Sales Day Ever on Amazon, Helping Make This the Biggest Prime Day Event Ever

Published: July 14, 2023

Prime Day 2023 was also the biggest Prime Day event ever for independent sellers, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon announced in Seattle that the first day of Prime Day, July 11, was the single largest sales day in company history. Over the course of the two-day shopping event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than US$2.5 billion on millions of deals across the Amazon store, helping make it the biggest Prime Day event ever.

