Future Metals welcomes metallurgical breakthrough at Panton

October 2020 – As a licensed moneylender in Singapore, 96BM Credit Pte Ltd

would like to clear the company’s name and strongly condemn any unlicensed

money lender that misuses 96BM Credit Pte Ltd’s name as a licensed moneylender.

With their

newly revamped website at cashloansingapore.com.sg,

the company believes in educating the public on how financing and debt

repayment works in a sustainable manner.

Combating

loan sharks and unlicensed moneylenders

Amidst the

COVID-19 pandemic, 96BM Credit Pte Ltd has seen a sharp increase in loan sharks

creating fake and fictitious websites masquerading as a company’s real website.

Specializing

mostly in business loans,

personal loans, payday loans, and debt consolidation

loans in Singapore, the fast growing 96BM Credit Pte Ltd has served more

than thousands of clients in a short span of 2 years plus since it has been

around.

Having

recently revamped their new website, 96BM Credit Pte Ltd continuously educates the

public on sustainable moneylending for both business and personal use.

Charles,

Operations Manager at 96BM Credit Pte Ltd claims,”I think the money lending

scene in Singapore is getting from bad to worse amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most loan sharks attempt to use our name as a licensed moneylender to provide

unlicensed moneylending activities. We strongly advise against the public to

borrow from unlicensed moneylenders as they charge exorbitant interest rates

and this often goes unregulated. I would strongly advise the public to check

out the list of licensed moneylenders at the Ministry

Of Law’s official website.”

How small

business owners view unlicensed money lending activities

Small

business owners in Singapore often approach licensed moneylenders like 96BM

Credit Pte Ltd to free up cash flow in order to run their business. Small

business owners like the Founder & General Manager of Best SEO Singapore, Jim Ng says, “I think

it’s quite predatory that some unlicensed moneylenders such as loan sharks

actually start using the name of licensed moneylenders to conduct unlicensed

moneylending. That is totally unacceptable. As a small business owner, I don’t

even know how to check the legitimacy of the money lending business either. In

either case, I will still continue to take any small business loans from banks

as I have quite a healthy cash flow in my own business. That said, if I do come

across a time where the bank no longer lends me money, I will definitely

approach licensed moneylenders as compared to unlicensed moneylenders. There is

no point in getting myself in trouble with the law.”

The official

website of 96BM Credit Pte Ltd is at https://cashloansingapore.com.sg/

. Any other websites that claim to be the website of 96BM Credit Pte Ltd is

likely belonging to a loan shark or an unlicensed moneylender.