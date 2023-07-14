MEGA SHOW-Bangkok 2023 Discover the Latest Products & Design at the Heart of ASEAN

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – Jointly organized by Comasia Limited (Comasia) and Worldex G.E.C Co., Ltd. (Worldex), MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2023 will be held fromat Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC). The three-day event will bring together 500+ booths, showcasing the latest products and design from Asia, including Gifts & Premiums, Houseware & Kitchen, Stationery, Travel & Sporting Goods, Lifestyle Products, Smart Green Home Products, Outdoor Decoration & Furniture, etc. which are all highly sought after by the mass population and consumers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Located at the heart of ASEAN, Thailand is within short travel distance from such neighbouring countries as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore. Undoubtedly, it is a place where suppliers and trade buyers could easily convene, and thus it becomes an important hub for sourcing and trading Asian-made consumer products.The 2023 MEGA SHOW-Bangkok will bring together a good selection of Asian manufacturers and suppliers from Thailand, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Russia, Australia, Bangladesh, USA, UK, etc. Additionally, four pavilions are specially curated for Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand.The upcoming Bangkok show has garnered strong support from the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion (OSMEP), plus a great number of trade associations in Thailand, ASEAN and Asia.During the show period, a series of high-profile seminars will be organized to address hot business topics and promote trade information exchange. Distinguished speakers from world-renowned enterprises, such as Amazon, AJ E-commerce and Tesco Lotus will be featured. The “2023 China-ASEAN (Thailand) E-Commerce Development Forum” will be held on 19and 20July with an aim to bring more cooperation opportunities and development paths to the E-Commerce industry while the Creator Talks: “Do or Die” Under the concept of Innovation, Sustainability & Design will be held on 21July to share insights on the latest market trends in these areas. For buyer registration and participation in the seminars, please go to the registration counter in front of Hall 98, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) for on-site registration.Hashtag: #MEGASHOWBangkok2023

