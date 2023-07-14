Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2023 Q2)
1. Constituent Review
1.1. ixCrypto Index
The number of constituents cryptos will change to 30 constituents with 2 additions and 5 deletions:
Additions
- Arbitrum
- The Graph
- Toncoin
- OKB
- Quant
- EOS
- Flow
1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”), ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW
Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”).
Additions
- TRON
- Shiba Inu
2. Exchange Review
As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:
Selected Exchanges
- Binance
- Hotcoin Global
- Bitforex
- Upbit
- Bitrue
- OKX
- Coinbase Exchange
- LBank
- MEXC
- Gate.io
More details about the IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/
3. DAICS® Review
3.1. ixCrypto Stable Coin Index
IXSCI involves cryptocurrencies whose ranking in terms of 90 days average market capitalization and volume are eligible to be selected into ixCrypto Index but excluded because it is classified as stable coin under DAICS® (For more details about DAICS®, please refer to the press release named “Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“) Review” which is published on 12th July, 2023) The number of constituent cryptos will change to 5 constituents with 1 addition:
Addition
- True USD
IXFI involves cryptocurrencies that are selected in ixCrypto Index and are classified as infrastructure industry under DAICS® (For more details about DAICS®, please refer to the press release named “Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“) Review” which is published on 12th July, 2023). The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged at 16 constituents with 2 additions and 2 deletions:
Additions
- Cardano
- Arbitum
- Toncoin
- Quant
About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee
IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7×24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 22 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.
IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.
