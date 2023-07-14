Sing!China Metaverse Welcomes 100 Million Viewers and Fans, Unlocking a New Interactive Web3 Experience

A Web3 Entertainment Metaverse by Star CM and NFKings

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – Leading web3 technology company, through a joint-venture with the largest variety program IP creator and operator in China,(Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 6698), have today announced the launch of Sing!Meta, a web3 entertainment Metaverse which will provide an immersive and unique interactive experience for over 100 million viewers and fans.Sing!China is one of the most popular reality TV shows in mainland China. The show invites celebrity mentors to discover exceptionally talented musicians through blind auditions and team competitions. Sing!Meta, which is the Metaverse version of Sing!China will provide viewers, fans and contestants a more engaging and two-way interactive experience to the show. In addition, all items within the Metaverse will be uploaded onto the blockchain to become digital assets that users can own.This web3 joint-venture between NFKings and Star CM will spearhead a revolutionary new trend in the entertainment industry. Powered by NFKings’ web3 protocol, Sing!Meta offers a digital bridge for TV audiences to step onto the virtual stage of Sing!China and immerse themselves in their favourite entertainment. Over 100 million of Sing!China viewers and aspiring Sing!China contestants will find their place to participate in the Sing!China Metaverse. Users will be able to generate their unique decentralized identity, record and mint their music as non-fungible assets (“NFTs”), own and decorate their music rooms in the Metaverse which are also NFTs, and many other special accesses authenticated only through the NFTs they own.In recent years, a range of virtual reality products, including Apple’s first Mixed Reality (MR) Vision Pro, were introduced, underlying a growing attention and demand for a “glimpse into the future”. Sing!Meta is a virtual reality version of Sing!China, breaking the rules bounded by a seasonal programme, or location and time limitations imposed on contestants, becoming an all-season entertainment platform. Participants can now immerse themselves in the virtual stage for audition, performance, and engage directly with other viewers and contestants.Web3 is entering an exciting phase of surging development as fostered by several openly issued government statements. The implementation of new regulations for virtual asset in Hong Kong, known as the “Guidelines for Virtual Asset Trading Platform Operators”, which officially took effect in June, indicates that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is committed to making Hong Kong a leading web3 hub for digital asset and digital finance. Furthermore, Beijing recently issued the “Beijing Web 3.0 Innovation and Development White Paper (2023)”, recognising web3 technology as an “inevitable trend in the future development of the Internet industry”.Star CM’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tian Ming, NFKings’ Chief Executive Officer and Founder Mr. Matthew Lim, and NFKings founder Mr. Mario Ho attended the launch today. Mr. Tian Ming said: “Web3 and the Metaverse are subverting the existing mode of the entertainment industry, accelerating the combination of traditional entertainment and technology in various aspects. We are thrilled to introduce millions of Sing!China viewers and fans to Sing!Meta, and we look forward to the unique experience that the web3 Metaverse of Sing!China can offer to this industry.”Mr. Matthew Lim and Mr. Mario Ho said the following statement: “We are delighted to enter this partnership with Star CM. Together, we will empower IPs with Metaverse, blockchain and cutting-edge technologies and optimise this synergy and realization of the huge traditional IP content matrix. NFKings’ powerful web3 technology will bring a different virtual interactive experiences to Sing!China’s viewers and fans.”This event attracted attention from many well-known enterprises and media in both web3 and traditional sectors. Hash Global, a leading web3 venture capital firm in Asia, co-hosted and attended the event, joining force to help Sing!Meta with community building, technical developments and investments. TheOne.art, a leading digital art e-commerce platform in China, has also been invited to attend. With extensive experience in industrial web3 technologies and marketing solutions, TheOne.art will explore the boundless possibilities of web3 together with Sing!Meta.Sing!Meta will be available for downloads worldwide. NFKings and Star CM will continue to bring blockbustervariety shows and top IPs, into the Metaverse, working together on creating a web3 entertainment ecosystem that marks the next chapter for both industries.Hashtag: #NFKings #StarCM #SingMeta #Metaverse #Web3

About NFKings

NFKings, established in 2021, is a rapidly growing, web3 technology company with investments from top venture capital institutions and well-known brands such as Binance Labs, Vertex China, Ventech, Pop Mart, and Team Wang. NFKings has successfully developed and launched over 50 web3 projects with global IPs such as Vogue, Jimmy Choo, Balmain, Real Madrid, and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) among many others.





About Star CM

Star CM is a HK listed (6698:HK) entertainment IP conglomerate with over 8K licensable music IPs, 84 variety TV programmes, 757 movies, and 154 celebrities with social influence exceeding 100 million fans. STAR CM has produced a number of blockbuster variety programmes in China, including the extremely popular reality TV competition such as “Sing!China”, “Street Dance of China”, and “Guess The Singer”.



